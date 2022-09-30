Read full article on original website
Related
A drug based on LSD appears to treat depression in mice without the psychedelic trip
Drugs such as magic mushrooms and LSD can act as powerful antidepressants. But they have other impacts, too - mind-bending side effects, for one. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on a drug based on LSD that appears to treat depression in mice without taking the animals on a trip. JON HAMILTON,...
Steve Silberberg has been collecting unused air sickness bags since 1982
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steve Silberberg is a collector. He's been gathering air sickness bags since 1982. STEVE SILBERBERG: Unused. INSKEEP: Today, he hosts a museum with more than 3,000 bags on display. Sadly, it's virtual, so you cannot collect a bag while traveling there. He's part of a community of people who call themselves bagists (ph). Talking with The Washington Post, he asked and answered a question. Are they art? I think so. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'
The Biden administration has unveiled a set of far-reaching goals aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people's personal data and limit surveillance
In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Rachel Chason, West Africa bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the coup unfolding in Burkina Faso — the second in the country in eight months.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden visits Puerto Rico to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona
President Joe Biden visited Puerto Rico today with a promise for the many communities damaged by Hurricane Fiona. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We came here in person to show that we're with you. All of America is with you as you receive and recover and rebuild. SUMMERS:...
In 'Waging a Good War,' Ricks examines the civil rights movement of the 1960's
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Thomas Ricks about his book on a military history of the civil rights movement: "Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968."
Ernest Robles started the Hispanic Scholarship Fund with a $30,000 mortgage
From time to time, we like to bring your attention to so-called hidden figures, people who have made an impact and haven't necessarily gotten the attention they deserve. So today we want to tell you about Ernest Robles. He passed away last month at the age of 92. In 1975, Robles started what would eventually be known as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. He did this with a $30,000 mortgage on his home. By the time he died last month, the fund had granted $700 million in scholarships. That's an impact. Tens of thousands of students have been helped, and they are now scientists, doctors, teachers and writers, including Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, who wrote a column about Robles last week. And he's with us now to tell us more. Gustavo Arellano, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro
In Brazil, the presidential race heads to a runoff at the end of this month after the far-right incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, did far better than expected. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist former president, came in first but did not win outright. He needed a majority and fell just a bit short. It was a polarized election between two men considered populists, one on the left, one on the right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunday Puzzle
And it's time to play The Puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So, Will, I heard that you are celebrating a big anniversary...
North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday that flew over Japan for the first time in five years, the South Korean government said, triggering alerts across Japan. Tuesday's North Korean launch put U.S. military bases in Guam within reach. The U.S. government condemned...
The hidden faces of hunger in America
Heather Thomas can count out the tragedies that pulled her family of eight into poverty. She and her husband lost their jobs and home, their small business folded, multiple relatives died and health crises pushed them into medical debt. "It just went from a drip to a flood very quickly....
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0