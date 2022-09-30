ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

semoball.com

Kennett tennis team advances to ‘the final showdown’ district finals

Five wins – three doubles and two singles – in just 53 minutes propelled the Kennett Lady Indians to a spot in the Class 1 District 1 championship. Going up against Charleston at the same time Dexter played Willow Springs to determine the contestants in the finals, Kennett shut out the Blue Jays to keep moving up the ladder to state.
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff to host Farmington for homecoming

Forget the pregame crowning, the postgame dance and all the hoopla around homecoming this week, the Poplar Bluff football team has a big date Friday night. The Mules will tango with Farmington to end SEMO North Conference play after the Knights rallied in the final minute to stun Poplar Bluff last year.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Kennett volleyball wins in straight sets over NMCC

The Kennett Lady Indians volleyball team secured a straight sets victory over a short-handed New Madrid County Central Monday just days after tying with the Lady Eagles at the SEMO Conference Tournament. Led at the net by Elle Vancil, the middle hitter scored Kennett its first point in all three...
NEW MADRID, MO
semoball.com

Cole Bruenderman’s hat trick leads Notre Dame past Poplar Bluff

A hat trick from Notre Dame senior Cole Bruenderman helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Bruenderman credited his success to his teammate and fellow senior, Will Dodson. “He gave me some good passes and...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Lady Bearcats sweep Doniphan on senior night

The Dexter volleyball team honored its four senior members Tuesday night — then celebrated with a victory. Seniors Rachel Cobb, Caitlin Giles, Carly Long and Molly Simmons were recognized before Tuesday’s match. Then after the celebration, Dexter got down to business and sent the seniors out with a final win on their home court, a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 win over Doniphan.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Advance sweeps Bloomfield for 10th win on season

Advance - The Advance Hornets made quick work of Bloomfield Tuesday night as Alexis Hoffman stung the Wildcats for a game-high 15 kills to lead Advance to a straight-set win 25-14, 25-6, 25-12 at Advance High School. The Hornets came out on fire from the opening serve as outside hitter...
ADVANCE, MO
semoball.com

High School baseball roundup, Oct. 4: Woodland upends Twin Rivers, 11-1, at home

Woodland (12-3) took a mercy-rule victory following a six-run fifth inning to take down the Twin Rivers Royals (20-3) at home on Tuesday. Senior Josy Cook led Woodland’s offense with a two-hit, four-RBI and one-run performance for the game. Senior Grainger Yurevich and freshman Colton Jordan both finished in a tie with Cook in hits with two.
BROSELEY, MO
semoball.com

Softball: Farmington at Sikeston

Sikeston's Chloe Hamby (0) throws a strike during a 11-0 loss to Farmington at the Sports Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Dennis Marshall/Standard Democrat)
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville

SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Dexter senior defender back healthy and being a 'playmaker'

CARUTHERSVILLE – Earlier this football season when Dexter senior two-way starters Kaeden Kennedy and Logan Josupait were injured, you could feel the pain in first-year Bearcat coach Chad Jamerson’s voice when he would broach the subject. “Those are two young men that you are never going to be...
DEXTER, MO
Poplar Bluff sweeps Doniphan on senior night

POPLAR BLUFF – The Poplar Bluff volleyball team had plenty to be excited about on Monday as they came out with a 3-set sweep over Doniphan (25-9, 25-20, 25-17) on senior night. "It's great to get the win on senior night," Poplar Bluff coach Aimie Parkin said. "But Doniphan...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Raider Madness kicks off 2022-23 Three Rivers basketball season

POPLAR BLUFF – It felt like New Year's Eve at the Libla Family Sports Complex on Friday night as Three Rivers hosted Raider Madness going into the early hours of Saturday morning to ring in the new college basketball year. Both the men's and women's teams were on hand to scrimmage and put on a little entertainment for Raider Nation.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

