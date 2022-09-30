ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU's Renard Bell says return home to Los Angeles is personal

PULLMAN -- Games against USC always have a personal meaning for Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell, and Saturday's 4:30 p.m. kickoff in Los Angeles will be no different. Bell, who grew up five minutes away from USC, has no love lost for the Trojans and said after practice on Tuesday he is amped up for this weekend's game.
WSU PD Investigating Assault Inside Campus Dorm Hall

The Washington State University Police Department is investigating an assault that reportedly occurred inside a dorm hall over the weekend. According to a post on the WSU PD’s Facebook page, the assault occurred Saturday at Olympia Hall. A male suspect knocked on a door and then assaulted a man inside after he opened the door. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSU PD.
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday

PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
