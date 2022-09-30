Read full article on original website
WSU's Renard Bell says return home to Los Angeles is personal
PULLMAN -- Games against USC always have a personal meaning for Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell, and Saturday's 4:30 p.m. kickoff in Los Angeles will be no different. Bell, who grew up five minutes away from USC, has no love lost for the Trojans and said after practice on Tuesday he is amped up for this weekend's game.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State lands one spot shy of AP Top 25 ranking after comfortable win over Cal
PULLMAN – Washington State, coming off a narrow loss to a top-15 team in the country, rebounded with a convincing victory over Cal. Have the Cougars proven enough to crack the national rankings?. Almost. WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) was just shy of an AP Top 25 ranking when the...
nbcrightnow.com
'A lot of characters with character.' Members of Washington State's 1997 Rose Bowl team return for 25-year reunion
PULLMAN – Bill Doba’s Friday excursion began at 1 a.m. Pacific Time. There was a 45-minute drive from his lake home in southern Michigan to the regional airport in South Bend, Indiana, a short flight to Minneapolis, a four-hour layover, a three-hour flight to Spokane and a 90-minute drive to Pullman.
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD Investigating Assault Inside Campus Dorm Hall
The Washington State University Police Department is investigating an assault that reportedly occurred inside a dorm hall over the weekend. According to a post on the WSU PD’s Facebook page, the assault occurred Saturday at Olympia Hall. A male suspect knocked on a door and then assaulted a man inside after he opened the door. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the WSU PD.
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday
PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
KHQ Right Now
Nobody Injured in Structure Fire on 2100 Block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Saturday, October 1 at approximately 10:32 a.m., the Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 2100 block of Ripon Ave in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department also received automatic aid from Clearwater Paper Fire Department and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Over 5K In Cash From Walmart
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Walmart. Officers are investigating the theft of over 5,000 dollars from cash registers that occurred at the store on August 27th. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
