Lipidic profiles of patients starting peritoneal dialysis suggest an increased cardiovascular risk beyond classical dyslipidemia biomarkers

Nature.com
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
News-Medical.net
What are the associations between coffee intake and cardiovascular disease?
In a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, researchers evaluated the impact of coffee consumption on the incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD), arrhythmias, and mortality. Background. Coffee is consumed ubiquitously across most societies. Historically, health practitioners have recommended that CVD patients avoid coffee. However, recent evidence...
Nature.com
The influence of preoperative anxiety on postoperative pain in patients undergoing cardiac surgery
Patients undergoing cardiac surgery represent a challenge in terms of pain management due to multiple factors relating to the patients and to the procedure itself. Our aim was to identify the influence of levels of preoperative anxiety on postoperative pain in patients undergoing cardiac surgery and explore associations between preoperative anxiety, postoperative pain, analgesic requirements, and sex. We present a prospective cohort study of 116 patients undergoing cardiac surgery between January and April 2020. Preoperative anxiety was evaluated using the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory and the amount of morphine needed to keep pain intensity below 4 on the verbal numerical rating scale was recorded for 48Â h post-surgery. Given the extracorporeal circulation time, type of surgery and body surface, it was observed that every percentile increase in preoperative state anxiety led to an extra 0.068Â mg of morphine being administered. For each extra year of age, the amount of morphine needed decreased by 0.26Â mg, no difference was observed between men and women in terms of preoperative anxiety or postoperative analgesics requirements. It may be concluded that in cardiac surgery, postoperative analgesic requirements increased with higher levels of preoperative state anxiety and decreased for every extra year of age.
Nature.com
CTLA-4-Ig internalizes CD80 in fibroblast-like synoviocytes from chronic inflammatory arthritis mouse model
CD80 interact with CD28 and CTLA-4 on antigen-presenting cells, and function in the co-stimulatory signaling that regulates T cell activity. CTLA-4-Ig is used to treat RA by blocking co-stimulatory signaling. Chronic inflammatory arthritis was induced in D1BC mice using low-dose arthritogenic antigens and treated with CTLA-4-Ig. We performed histopathology of the joints and lymph nodes, serological examination for rheumatoid factors, and flow cytometric analysis of isolated synovial cells, including CD45âˆ’ FLSs and CD45+ synovial macrophages. CTLA-4-Ig treatment ameliorated the chronic inflammatory polyarthritis. There was a decrease in the number of infiltrating lymphoid cells in the joints as well as in the levels of RF-IgG associated with a decrease in the number of B cells in the lymph nodes; more than 15% of CD45âˆ’ FLSs expressed CD80, and a small number of them expressed PD-L1, indicating the presence of PD-L1/CD80 cis-heterodimers in these cells. CTLA-4-Ig internalized CD80, but not PD-L1, in isolated synovial cells. Gene ontology analysis revealed that CTLA-4-Ig internalization did not significantly alter the expression of inflammation-related genes. The therapeutic effect of CTLA-4-Ig appears to extend beyond the lymph nodes into the inflamed synovial compartment through the synergistic inactivation of T cells by the CD80 and PD-L1 axes.
renalandurologynews.com
Link Between Gout and Cardiovascular Events – An Interview With Robert Keenan, MD
Despite being one of the most common inflammatory diseases, misconceptions regarding gout still remain. Among some patients and clinicians, gout has the reputation of a self-inflicted disease, the consequence of exercise, and dietary choices.1 It is also thought of a disease that mainly causes pain to the joint of the great toe. However, as with other rheumatic diseases, systemic inflammation from a gout flare can greatly influence patients’ cardiovascular (CV) health.2.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
ajmc.com
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD
Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Healthline
Drinking 2-3 Cups of Coffee a Day Can Lower Your Cardiovascular Disease Risk
A study has found a link between coffee drinking and longer life. It also found coffee was associated with a lower risk for cardiovascular disease. Two to three cups per day appeared to be the sweet spot for these benefits. Experts say moderate coffee consumption can be a part of...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
MedicalXpress
Omega-3 fatty acids, and in particular DHA, are associated with increased attention scores in adolescents
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is associated with a greater capacity for selective and sustained attention in adolescents, while alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is associated with lower impulsivity, according to a study co-led by ISGlobal, a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation and the Pere Virgili Institute for Health Research (ISPV). The results, published in European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, confirm the importance of having a diet that provides sufficient amounts of these polyunsaturated fatty acids for a healthy brain development.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
HIV and HCV Coinfection Raises Heart Attack Risk as People Age
People living with HIV face a rising likelihood of heart attacks as they age, and this risk is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce the risk.
Nature.com
Data-driven analysis of a validated risk score for ovarian cancer identifies clinically distinct patterns during follow-up and treatment
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women and due to late detection prognosis is poor with an overall 5-year survival of 30"“50%. Novel biomarkers are needed to reduce diagnostic surgery and enable detection of early-stage cancer by population screening. We have previously developed a risk score based on an 11-biomarker plasma protein assay to distinguish benign tumors (cysts) from malignant ovarian cancer in women with adnexal ovarian mass.
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Nature.com
Th1/Th2 polarization of peripheral immune response in atherothrombotic and cardioembolic stroke: a prospective study
Compelling evidence suggest a key role of immune system in the development and progression of ischemic stroke. Although the balance between proinflammatory CD4"‰+"‰T helper (Th)-1 lymphocytes, expressing T-bet transcription factor, and anti-inflammatory Th2 cells expressing GATA3 seems to influence the outcome in experimental stroke, the role of peripheral immune response in acute stroke patients is poorly understood. We aimed to evaluate the peripheral Th1/Th2 balance in acute atherothrombotic (ATHS) and cardioembolic stroke (CES) patients and in age- and sex-matched healthy subjects. Using flow cytometry, we analyzed the percentage of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells and CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells from peripheral blood of ATHS and CES patients (2,4 and 7Â days after stroke onset). Patients and controls were screened for infectious conditions, autoimmune, inflammatory, or cancerous diseases. On day 2 circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells were significantly higher in stroke patients compared to controls, and in ATHS compared to CES and controls. On day 7, we observed a significant increase of CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells in both ATHS and CES patients compared to baseline. No difference was observed in circulating CD4"‰+"‰GATA3"‰+"‰T cells among ATHS, CES patients, and controls. These data suggest that circulating CD4"‰+"‰T-bet"‰+"‰T cells could be useful marker indicating atherothrombotic genesis of stroke and provide new insight into the peripheral adaptive immune response in acute stroke.
2minutemedicine.com
Physical function as a predictor for cardiovascular disease risk in the elderly
1. A higher physical function among community-dwelling older adults was associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Leading a sedentary lifestyle with minimal physical activity has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. However, there is currently a gap with regards to research investigating individual cardiovascular outcomes amongst older adults in community settings, such as physical activity level. In this community-based prospective cohort study, 5570 participants between 45 and 64 years of age were asked to perform a short physical examination with a wide variety of actions and were assessed for coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart failure. After the physical examination, patients were divided into low, intermediate, and high groups based on their physical function ability. Patients in the low and intermediate scoring categories were more likely to be older in age, female, Black, or have a lower education level. The results of this study show that low and intermediate physical examination groups had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease compared to the high physical examination group (HR 2.41, 95%CI 1.99-2.91 and HR 1.58, 95%CI 1.36-1.84, respectively). In conclusion, amongst older adults living in the community, a lower physical activity score is associated with an elevated risk of developing cardiovascular disease outcomes such as coronary heart disease, stroke, or heart failure. This was independent of pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors. However, there are several limitations that should be discussed in this study. For instance, while the physical activity test had various maneuvers and actions that were tested, a positive performance on this examination may not be an accurate indication of true physical activity level. As well, the study population only consisted of white and black adults so these results cannot be generalizable to other races or age groups. Nevertheless, these findings do demonstrate the importance of physical activity in reducing cardiovascular risk regardless of pre-existing “traditional” risk factors. As such, further research into this area, including randomized trials and experimental studies could be valuable in assessing the exact efficacy of physical function in reducing cardiovascular risk.
