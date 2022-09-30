THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday, October 9th, the festival will be held at Market Street in The Woodlands, and it will be open to the public and free for anyone to come check out all things Lamborghini. The Lamborghini Club supports Arrow Child & Family Ministries’ mission of Helping Kids & Strengthening Families, and all donations will go to fulfill this mission to serve children with complex trauma.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO