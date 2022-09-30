ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Houses on the hill show God's amazing love

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The tornadoes that rocked west Kentucky last December also tore through Campbellsville. Two families who lived on a hill in mobile homes decided to ride out the storm on the fateful December night. It wasn’t long before they regretted the decision. One home – and the two brothers who lived in it – were spared only because the trailer was caught by trees after flipping over the hill. They had to be cut out from the trailer through the roof.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
WBKR

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
KENTUCKY STATE
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022

Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

5 people hospitalized after ambulance, pickup truck wreck

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Wayne County, a car wreck between a pickup truck and ambulance Saturday sent 5 people to the hospital. The Monticello Police Department says at 5:12 Saturday afternoon, the ambulance and pickup truck crashed at the intersection of North Main Street and the KY 90 bypass.
WKYT 27

Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot

Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
wymt.com

The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
CORBIN, KY
14news.com

KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky’s fall wildfire hazard season begins today, know outdoor burn restrictions and be ‘Firewise’

Kentuckians are urged to be alert as Fall wildfire hazard season begins on October 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state. “With regions of the Commonwealth recovering from flooding damage, it is especially important that all Kentuckians be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Think of others so that we can all be safe.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE

