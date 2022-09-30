Read full article on original website
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
kentuckytoday.com
Houses on the hill show God's amazing love
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The tornadoes that rocked west Kentucky last December also tore through Campbellsville. Two families who lived on a hill in mobile homes decided to ride out the storm on the fateful December night. It wasn’t long before they regretted the decision. One home – and the two brothers who lived in it – were spared only because the trailer was caught by trees after flipping over the hill. They had to be cut out from the trailer through the roof.
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
wvlt.tv
Ky. native ‘one of the lucky ones’ after Hurricane Ian causes catastrophic damage in Florida
AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WKYT) - A Mount Sterling, Ky. native is assessing the damage to his Florida home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. We told you earlier this week that Jeffrey Reeves was riding out his first hurricane in the Tampa area. Reeves is originally from Mount Sterling and he...
‘Extremely Lucky’ Kentucky Climber Survives Fall Into Deadly Crevice in Red River Gorge
At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team received a distress call. The caller explained that a climber was attempting to descend a 30-foot crevice in Red River Gorge, Kentucky when he lost his footing and fell. Thankfully, the man was relatively close...
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022
Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
WTVQ
5 people hospitalized after ambulance, pickup truck wreck
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Wayne County, a car wreck between a pickup truck and ambulance Saturday sent 5 people to the hospital. The Monticello Police Department says at 5:12 Saturday afternoon, the ambulance and pickup truck crashed at the intersection of North Main Street and the KY 90 bypass.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
wymt.com
The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
14news.com
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
Kentucky’s fall wildfire hazard season begins today, know outdoor burn restrictions and be ‘Firewise’
Kentuckians are urged to be alert as Fall wildfire hazard season begins on October 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state. “With regions of the Commonwealth recovering from flooding damage, it is especially important that all Kentuckians be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Think of others so that we can all be safe.”
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
