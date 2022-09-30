Read full article on original website
Golden Eagles suffer their first back-to-back losses of the season
The Marquette women’s soccer team started its Big East slate of games hotter than most on the outside imagined, especially for a team picked to finish eighth in the Big East Preseason Coaches Poll. But a team without two of its anchors in its defensive unit— Katrina Wetherell and...
No. 19 Marquette closes out 10-game home stand with sweep over Providence
No. 19 Marquette closed out its 10-game home stand with a sweep over Providence (25-14, 25-16, 25-16) Saturday night. The win extends Marquette’s win streak to 11 as the Golden Eagles continue their historic start. “Nice to see some other players get a little bit more opportunity here and...
