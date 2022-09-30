ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
marquettewire.org

Golden Eagles suffer their first back-to-back losses of the season

The Marquette women’s soccer team started its Big East slate of games hotter than most on the outside imagined, especially for a team picked to finish eighth in the Big East Preseason Coaches Poll. But a team without two of its anchors in its defensive unit— Katrina Wetherell and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy