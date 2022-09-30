ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans

Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation

“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department. Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.
