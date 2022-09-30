Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
theadvocate.com
Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans
Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
L'Observateur
Six individuals charged for Firearm and Drug Trafficking Offenses
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. has announced that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of East Baton Rouge Parish has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment leading to the arrest of six individuals on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to the Indictment,...
fox8live.com
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of criticism and legal reviews, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will pay the city back nearly $30,000 in first-class flight upgrades. After a city attorney was brought in to determine that Mayor Cantrell is in fact a city employee, Gilbert Montano last...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
Deputy shortage at New Orleans Sheriff's office is only getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — In June, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson brought the criminal justice system to a screeching halt when she pulled all of her deputies from courthouse security duty, forcing the building to close, wiping out that day’s docket. After immediate protests from other justice officials, Hutson...
NOLA.com
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies
Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
bigeasymagazine.com
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation
“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
WDSU
New Orleans CAO says Mayor LaToya Cantrell must repay travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' Chief Administrative Officer said Friday that he would enforce the travel policy as it relates to recent travel upgrades made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It follows a ruling by the city attorney that the mayor is considered a city employee. The New Orleans Chief...
wrkf.org
From our coastal desk, a look at the indigenous communities who call Louisiana home
The Houma language was spoken on the land that would become Louisiana before it was colonized. In 2013, the Houma Language Project was established to help revitalize the indigenous tongue and encourage speaking among younger tribal members by offering internships. WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan spoke with Jace Naquin, one of those interns.
Analyst: Mayor's latest controversy presents optics problem
UNO political science professor Ed Chervenak says this latest episode is a possible optics nightmare for Mayor LaToya Cantrell and could ultimately lead to more support for the effort to oust Cantrell from office.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
NOLA.com
Here's why we mark Night Out Against Crime in October, unlike most of the United States
In most of the United States, the National Night Out Against Crime is on the first Tuesday in August. But August daily temperatures in New Orleans average 84.7 degrees, so local police decided some years ago to move their events to a cooler time of year. This year, it's Oct....
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
1 Killed In Hit and Run Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported in New Orleans, on Sunday night. The crash had occurred on the 2600 block of Paris Avenue. The officials confirmed that a man had died due [..]
NOPD says its safe to drive in NOLA despite interstate shootings
The department says there have been 7 homicides and 18 non-fatal shootings on the interstate so far in 2022.
theadvocate.com
A long-awaited levee is being built. But what about the huge hole in ground it could cause?
Local government officials and the owners of a large dirt pit in rural St. James Parish say they are close to settling a year-and-a-half long legal dispute over its operation and long-term management shortly before the pit could become a major source for a critical hurricane levee. But questions from...
Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department. Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell worries about security - but she walks alone in New Orleans?
The mayor has, again, exposed herself as an arrogant monarch who is all about the show and less about the actions that will help our struggling city. The pomp and circumstance of traveling with security seems to fit this mayor’s priorities.
