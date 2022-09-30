Read full article on original website
Killer of Two Wisconsin Brothers Will Never Get Out of Prison
(Kingston, MO) — Missouri officials are expressing satisfaction that the killer of two Wisconsin brothers will never get out of prison. Garland “Joey” Nelson pleaded guilty Friday in a deal that will spare him the death penalty. He won’t be eligible for parole for the murders of Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were killed in July 2019 and Nelson burned their bodies and hit the remains. Caldwell County Sheriff Match Allen says the plea takes “an evil man out of society.”
Marshfield Woman Arrested for Drug Charges
A Marshfield woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 2:19pm on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. As a result, the 35-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Other Non-Narcotic Prescription Drugs.
Lincoln County Man Arrested for OWI, Going Armed While Intoxicated
TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A 68-year-old Merrill man was arrested this weekend after a routine traffic stop turned into a failed field sobriety test. The unidentified man was pulled over on State Highway 64 near French Road. Officers noticed signs of impairment and put the driver through a series of tests. He was then booked on suspicion of a first-offense OWI.
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
Wausau School Board Signs Letter Opposing Historic Designation for John Marshall School
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board voted Monday to sign off on a letter opposing the designation of John Marshall Elementary School at 1918 Lamont Street as a historic site by the city. Superintendent Keith Hilts says doing so would restrict what the district could do with...
Wausau Events Announces 2023 Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events has announced its 2023 event lineup, including the return of some events that had been on hold due to COVID-19 and other factors. The season will begin with the return of Winter Brew Fest for the first time since February 2020. The event features beer sampling from brewers across Wisconsin along with food and live music at the Elks Lodge.
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Groundbreaking for new hotel in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Business leaders gathered in Rhinelander Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new hotel. The Holiday Inn Express and Suites will offer 99 rooms at its location just off Highway 17 near the Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Construction is just getting underway, but it’s expected to be complete by next July – just in time for peak tourism season.
“FORK” expands to address child-food insecurity in Northwoods
EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Feed Our Rural Kids – or FORK – is once again broadening its reach. The organization currently partners with the Northland Pines, Phelps and Three Lakes School Districts to address the issue of child food insecurity. It recently announced plans to expand.
Logging company helps with hurricane clean-up
TIGERTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Kielblock Logging of Tigerton, Wisconsin has been in the Florida area helping out with the cleanup after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian. They say this is nothing new to them because they’ve traveled across the country multiple times after severe weather ravaged areas in...
Electric rate hike proposed; decision later this year
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – We Energies (WE) and the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) submitted a petition in April to raise its rates while working towards a clean energy goal. The sister utility companies are asking for a five percent increase which is equal to an additional payment of five to six dollars a month. A spokesperson with We Energies said clean energy will save their customers millions of dollars in the long run.
Pointers Honor Egner
STEVENS POINT, WI (UWSP-WSAU) — UW-Stevens Point has announced that it will honor retired women’s basketball coach Shirley Egner by naming the Berg Gymnasium floor “Shirley Egner Court”. The naming ceremony will take place on November 19, 2022, at halftime of the UW-Stevens Point versus North Central College women’s basketball game. The game is scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start.
