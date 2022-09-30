Read full article on original website
Related
Mysten Labs and the case for a brand new blockchain
The Sui blockchain aspires to deliver Ethereum-style capabilities but with better design and tools for scaling. The crypto world is awash in blockchains—many of which serve no discernible purpose—and so when a new one comes along, I’m skeptical. Yet when I spoke with Adeniyi Abiodun, one of a team of Facebook vets who recently raised an eye-popping $300 million for a new chain, I was intrigued.
thenewscrypto.com
FINEXPO Presents Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
FINEXPO is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in Singapore. Singapore is the most crypto friendly environment and a real hub of modern financial Asia inviting companies from Europe and the world to join the event. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. FINEXPO is the largest company experienced in organizing financial and trading events, fairs, and expo worldwide since 2002. This event will gather top professionals, global leaders, or even beginners in this industry from different sectors such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining, payment systems, and investment choose to join this event in Singapore.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: T-Mobile’s Parent Deutsche Telekom Says That It ‘Supports Ethereum Blockchain’
On Thursday (September 29), Deutsche Telecom, a a German telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn that is the largest telecommunications provider in Europe by revenue, announced that it “supports Ethereum with infrastructure.”. Deutsche Telecom (DT), which operates several subsidiaries worldwide (including T-Mobile), stated in a press release issued on September...
Russia Sanctions Inspire Central Bank To Fast-Track Digital Ruble For Late 2023
The Bank of Russia introduced the idea of a Russian Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in late 2020 when it published a white paper titled "The Digital Ruble." "The Bank of Russia intends to enhance money circulation to meet the changing needs of individuals and businesses," the document stated. "Therefore, the Bank of Russia is exploring the possibilities and prospects of introducing a digital ruble — the digital form of the Russian national currency."
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth
The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: IOTA’s Shimmer Joins the Race to Become the Next Big Blockchain; Bitcoin Seesaws Before Holding Near $19.5K
Prices: Cryptos seesaw before returning to their perches from the previous day. Insights: IOTA's Shimmer joins the race to become the next big blockchain. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
NEWSBTC
HKMA recognises Arcartera’s work on Digital Blockchain Assets
Arcartera Limited, a Hong Kong based Developer of Blockchain Infrastructure, has received an official Letter of Appreciation from the country’s Monetary Authority (HKMA). HKMA just announced their first pilot transactions of CBDC, which was achieved using mBridge, a system developed by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). Arcartera was a key team member involved in this project.
fintechfutures.com
CBDCs come to the international stage as a future cross-border option
The last thing anyone reading this needs is another pundit on about Bitcoin. But lest you think this is yet another op-ed piece about the promise or volatility of digital currency, consider this statement: digital currency will become the de facto cross-border payment mechanism within the next decade, or possibly sooner.
CNBC
Crypto outperforms tech in Q3, and what makes Solana the fastest blockchain: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, we take a deep dive into the technology that makes Solana the fastest technology in the world.
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.” “Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.
cryptopotato.com
Investment Behemoth BlackRock Introduces Blockchain ETF in Europe (Report)
BlackRock’s blockchain ETF will assumingly enable European clients to invest in 35 organizations part of the crypto industry. The world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – reportedly launched a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the European market. The product enables such consumers to gain exposure...
CoinDesk
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
Increased popularity of blockchain gaming could force Apple to ‘eventually capitulate’ on 30% cut of NFT sales, says Animoca Brands cofounder
Yat Siu, the cofounder of Animoca Brands, said he's not a fan of a Apple's 30% tax on in-app NFT sales. While some companies and platforms, including Microsoft and Minecraft, have banned NFTs outright, Apple last week embraced the technology by allowing apps in its App Store to sell them—so long as it still gets the same 30% cut of in-app sales.
boundingintocrypto.com
2 Top Grossing Cryptocurrencies That are Set to Explode Tthis Month – And the Next
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Even during the current bear market, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and fans have been staying updated about the movements of digital assets. While there has been a huge shift in the perception of cryptocurrencies by major organizations and government bodies, too, there are some parties who stick to criticisms about the sector.
boundingintocrypto.com
Examining Bitcoin’s Role In Palestine – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Seth Cantey, an associate professor of politics, and Mohammed Mourtaja, a Palestinian student studying international economics. A debate is taking shape over whether bitcoin can play a role in Palestinians’ quest for freedom from Israeli occupation. It began a year ago, in September 2021, when Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation Alex Gladstein published “Can Bitcoin be Palestine’s Currency of Freedom?” on Bitcoin Magazine. The argument goes like this: Bitcoin allows users to securely send, receive and store value without reliance on any third party. In doing so, it enhances personal autonomy and serves as a form of resistance to occupation. In Gladstein’s words, “It is a peaceful protest, a digital shield, that could lead to big change.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Futures Exchange BitMEX CEO: Expect an Exchange Token ‘This Year’
Crypto futures and spot exchange BitMEX is planning on launching its exchange token, BMEX, by the end of the year its CEO said in an interview with CoinDesk at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. “If you launch a token in a market which clearly is not at all at the...
Comments / 0