Braves Star Comments On The Standard In Atlanta
After a three-game sweep over the New York Mets this weekend at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves have finally taken command in the NL East division. After the Mets led the division for the better part of the season, the Braves have gotten hot and have overcome a massive deficit to unseat the Mets at the top.
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
Carragher discusses form of Liverpool star who is ‘miles off the pace’ as Reds’ slow start to the campaign continues
Jamie Carragher has singled out Fabinho and claimed that the Liverpool star is ‘miles off the pace’ at the moment. The Brazil international has become recognised as one of Europe’s top defensive midfield players in recent seasons but has been a shadow of his previous self so far during the new campaign.
Georgia Tech, Duke collide with unblemished ACC records
Duke has made a nice rise across the first five weeks of the season. Georgia Tech's stock has taken a sudden climb. The teams picked to comprise the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division have a chance to make another early statement when they meet Saturday in Atlanta.
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. In the midst of the preseason and training camp, the Golden State Warriors have made a slight roster change. On Monday, the team waived guard Mac McClung and while it is expected that they will be signing guard Ty Jerome, who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Bruins, Stars Struggling With Big Names Due to Salary Cap Jump?
Teams are locking up players while they can and those that haven’t might be quickly learning that waiting was a mistake. With news that the NHL’s salary cap could jump in 2024 and then again by a significant margin in 2025, teams are realizing their pending free agents see the writing on the wall and want to be compenstated accordingly.
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
Thunder Guard Tre Mann Showcases Offensive Firepower in Preseason Opener
Tre Mann showcased his offensive skills in Monday's preseason opener.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Smart Deals Have A Potential Braves Dynasty In Place
The Atlanta Braves are now just one win or a New York Mets loss away from clinching their fifth straight NL East title after sweeping their heated rivals over the weekend. Much of the Braves’ recent success over the past several years has been thanks to the smart moves made by President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopolous to try and lock up the team’s core.
MLB・
Best and worst NFL teams to bet on through four weeks
Detroit Lions (3-1) Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) Philadelphia Eagles (3-1) Atlanta has now won two straight games, and while it's not always pretty, you have to admire that they've continued to cover games. They'll get their toughest test yet, visiting Tampa Bay this weekend. Atlanta is currently 8.5-point underdogs to the Bucs.
NFL・
