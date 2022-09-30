ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

ComicBook

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022

McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
Digital Trends

Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released

If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
NBC News

'Hocus Pocus 2' proves this Hollywood flop is officially a Halloween cult classic

Just in time for October and the hallowed “spooky season,” Disney+ debuts “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to 1993’s box office flop “Hocus Pocus.” Original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return as the Sanderson Sisters, three witches who were driven out of Salem but return on the regular (or at least every time a virgin accidentally lights a black flame candle) to wreak havoc until morning. The original movie was terrible; Roger Ebert gave it a one-star review and thumbs-down. However, the sequel is brilliant, and a reminder of why Disney has become the biggest success story in entertainment.
The Hollywood Gossip

Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst

For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
TODAY.com

Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet

It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
TODAY.com

Lea Michele powerfully performs 'Funny Girl' classic ballad 'People'

Now that we're finally getting to see "Funny Girl" star Lea Michele perform as Fanny Brice, maybe we're the luckiest people of all?. The 36-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her Brice on Friday, Sept. 30 when she performed the classic ballad "People" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
AdWeek

Hulu: What's Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
techaiapp.com

Peacock's Halloween Horror Collection: Which Scary Flicks are Included?

September has finally ended and here comes October. With October, of course, comes Halloween. To jumpstart the Halloween season even if October is just starting, Peacock has announced its Halloween Horror collection. Perfect for those who want to binge-watch horror movies to their hearts’ content, the collection includes some well-known classics in the genre.
Variety

'Halloween Ends' Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
ComicBook

New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released

With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
tvinsider.com

Gabby Petito's Mother Says Family Didn't Approve Controversial Lifetime Movie

Lifetime has a long history of mining real-life crime stories for ripped-from-the-headlines TV movies. But social media users are slamming the cable network for dramatizing the recent murder of Gabby Petito in the movie The Gabby Petito Story, which premieres tonight, Saturday, October 1, at 8/7c. And now Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, is addressing the small-screen take on her daughter’s death.
E! News

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis

Watch: Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series. Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are writing their next chapter as husband and wife. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars got married Sept. 29 in a romantic wedding ceremony near Pasadena, Calif. After the celebration, Cheyenne...
