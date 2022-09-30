Read full article on original website
ComicBook
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
John Duggar and wife Abbie welcome second child & reveal baby boy’s name in sweet post
JOHN Duggar and wife Abbie revealed name of their second child in sweet post. The couple welcomed their newborn son named Charlie, who was born in August. In the Instagram post: the pair wrote that they "have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since!" They concluded: "We are so thankful...
What order do I watch the ‘Halloween’ movies in?
"Halloween Ends" is on its way — here's how to catch up. It's not as simple as you might think.
'Hocus Pocus 2' proves this Hollywood flop is officially a Halloween cult classic
Just in time for October and the hallowed “spooky season,” Disney+ debuts “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to 1993’s box office flop “Hocus Pocus.” Original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return as the Sanderson Sisters, three witches who were driven out of Salem but return on the regular (or at least every time a virgin accidentally lights a black flame candle) to wreak havoc until morning. The original movie was terrible; Roger Ebert gave it a one-star review and thumbs-down. However, the sequel is brilliant, and a reminder of why Disney has become the biggest success story in entertainment.
The Hollywood Gossip
Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst
For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
I named my son after a tasty snack – the government tried to ban it & other mums think I’m bonkers but I love it
PAULINE and Maxwell Bacon, 32 and 31, from East London served up a treat when they announced the name of their first son. Theodore (Teddy) Smokey Bacon was born last year and hospitality business development coordinator Pauline says since then his name - reminiscent of much-loved crisp flavour - has been causing a stir.
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Drop Baby Bombshell: Are They Expecting a Boy?
From the moment they started dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been the subject of constant speculation from Teen Mom fans. When these two were still getting to know each other, the public was convinced that they were secretly married, or that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.
TODAY.com
Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet
It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
TODAY.com
Lea Michele powerfully performs 'Funny Girl' classic ballad 'People'
Now that we're finally getting to see "Funny Girl" star Lea Michele perform as Fanny Brice, maybe we're the luckiest people of all?. The 36-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her Brice on Friday, Sept. 30 when she performed the classic ballad "People" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TODAY.com
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted onto her body in captivating fashion show appearance
Walking onto the runway solely wearing underwear and heels, Bella Hadid made a striking statement as a dress was spray-painted on her silhouette. Walking in Coperni's show for its spring-summer 2023 line on Friday, Sept. 30, the 25-year-old model publicly posed as three men with paint canisters sprayed a white slip dress onto her body.
techaiapp.com
Peacock’s Halloween Horror Collection: Which Scary Flicks are Included?
September has finally ended and here comes October. With October, of course, comes Halloween. To jumpstart the Halloween season even if October is just starting, Peacock has announced its Halloween Horror collection. Perfect for those who want to binge-watch horror movies to their hearts’ content, the collection includes some well-known classics in the genre.
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
Man Trying To Walk a Dog for the First Time Goes Viral: 'I Cried Tears'
A video of a man allegedly walking a dog for the first time has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 1.1 million views and more than 100,000 likes at the time of writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @nadineandmissy shows a man being awkwardly hurried along while...
PETS・
ComicBook
New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released
With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
tvinsider.com
Gabby Petito’s Mother Says Family Didn’t Approve Controversial Lifetime Movie
Lifetime has a long history of mining real-life crime stories for ripped-from-the-headlines TV movies. But social media users are slamming the cable network for dramatizing the recent murder of Gabby Petito in the movie The Gabby Petito Story, which premieres tonight, Saturday, October 1, at 8/7c. And now Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, is addressing the small-screen take on her daughter’s death.
7 Best Spooky TV Shows on Disney+ to Get You in the Halloween Spirit
Disney+ has plenty of TV shows for subscribers that will put you in the Halloween spirit on a more family-friendly level.
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis
Watch: Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd NERVOUS to Show Raw Moments in New Series. Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are writing their next chapter as husband and wife. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars got married Sept. 29 in a romantic wedding ceremony near Pasadena, Calif. After the celebration, Cheyenne...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Horrors of Blumhouse Featuring ‘Freaky’ and ‘The Black Phone’ at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood
It wouldn’t be a Halloween Horror Nights without Blumhouse. And this year, we have two films — “Freaky” and “The Black Phone” — sandwiched together in another edition of The Horrors of Blumhouse, an anthology house that is back for a third year.
