ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 28

Steve Hardeman
2d ago

which one of the men carried and delivered that baby , you do know since Obama was elected men can now have babies .

Reply(1)
3
Related
People

Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Stephen Colbert
People

Andy Cohen Says He Doesn't 'Feel Heard' as He Compares Parenting Challenges with Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 4 months, while Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 6 months Andy Cohen is feeling a little bit trolled by his longtime pal and fellow dad Anderson Cooper. On Tuesday morning, the Bravo star, 54, shared a video on Instagram of him on a walk with Cooper and their respective kids during which Cohen opens up to the CNN anchor about some of his recent parenting struggles. "So Anderson I'm dealing with major mood...
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’

Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Cnn
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
Popculture

Don Lemon Speaks out After Losing Primetime Spot

CNN has moved anchor Don Lemon from a weeknight timeslot to a morning show, but he has assured fans that he "was not demoted." Lemon explained the impending change to viewers last week according to a report by The Hill, getting out ahead of presumptions that this was a step down for him. He said that network president Chris Licht offered him the job directly and felt he could not pass it up.
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy