Steve Hardeman
2d ago
which one of the men carried and delivered that baby , you do know since Obama was elected men can now have babies .
Reply(1)
3
Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
David Letterman Jokes About Son's 'Devastating' Move to College on Jimmy Kimmel Live
David Letterman is opening up about becoming an empty nester!. On Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, the legendary funnyman, 75, shared how he recently sent his son, Harry, away to college. "Harry is my son, and all reports indicate that he's okay," Letterman told Kimmel. "They tell me he's in college."
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 2, Is 'Really Into' Going to School: 'It's So Cute'
On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anderson Cooper chatted about his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, sharing that his older son recently started school for the first time. "I can't believe how quickly it's gone," Cooper said of his son growing up. "He's 2½...
Andy Cohen Says He Doesn't 'Feel Heard' as He Compares Parenting Challenges with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 4 months, while Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 6 months Andy Cohen is feeling a little bit trolled by his longtime pal and fellow dad Anderson Cooper. On Tuesday morning, the Bravo star, 54, shared a video on Instagram of him on a walk with Cooper and their respective kids during which Cohen opens up to the CNN anchor about some of his recent parenting struggles. "So Anderson I'm dealing with major mood...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’
Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom
The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
Popculture
Don Lemon Speaks out After Losing Primetime Spot
CNN has moved anchor Don Lemon from a weeknight timeslot to a morning show, but he has assured fans that he "was not demoted." Lemon explained the impending change to viewers last week according to a report by The Hill, getting out ahead of presumptions that this was a step down for him. He said that network president Chris Licht offered him the job directly and felt he could not pass it up.
Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Popculture
Pauley Perrette Reveals How She Realized She Was Having a Stroke and What Saved Her Life
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is speaking out about the stroke she suffered last year. Perrette, 53, revealed on Sept. 2 that she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. The actress revealed how she learned she was having a stroke and what saved her life in a new Entertainment Tonight interview.
Popculture
Meghan McCain Can't Forgive Joy Behar Over Comment That Made Her Quit 'The View'
Meghan McCain showed that some old wounds won't heal and confirmed that Joy Behar was the biggest factor behind her exit from The View. During a chart on The Commentary Magazine Podcast, McCain dug up the old feelings on the heels of Joy Behar's recent comments about her conservative replacement on the daytime talk show.
Jimmy Kimmel Just Called Donald Trump 'Mar-A-Lardo' And Said He Can 'Barely Read'
Jimmy Kimmel’s first show following his extended summer break went off with a bang, as the 54-year-old comedian wasted no time in slamming Donald Trump and the terrible last few months the former POTUS has had!. “Trump is in serious legal trouble,” Kimmel said on his late night show...
