Salad and Go's location in west Frisco delayed its opening. (Courtesy Salad and Go) The Salad and Go restaurant located at 355 Lebanon Road in west Frisco had its opening date pushed back, said a spokesperson for Salad and Go in an email. The location experienced delays in construction and is expected to be open by Thanksgiving. Salad and Go’s first location in Frisco opened Sept. 2 at 7310 Preston Road. The restaurant offers nine salads and wraps, hand-crafted lemonades and teas, and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service. www.saladandgo.com/locations.

FRISCO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO