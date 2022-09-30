Read full article on original website
Lewisville City Council OKs amendment to incorporate dog park in northern gateway
Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to incorporate a private dog park in the city's northern gateway. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to the economic development agreement between Heritage Towers LLC and the city during its Sept. 19 meeting. Heritage Towers is constructing 282 multifamily units...
Organization to hold inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast October 12
The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco. The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community...
Senior tenants evacuated after flames spark in apartment
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Police responded to a structure fire at the Manning Park Plaza. Denison Fire said when they arrived on scene, there was light smoke and no one was present in the apartment. Four surrounding units were evacuated but were given the all clear just before...
Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County
Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
McKinney to host groundbreaking event for new City Hall project
The groundbreaking for McKinney's new City Hall will be held Oct. 24. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) The city of McKinney will host a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The event at 401 E. Virginia St., McKinney, will mark the beginning of...
Santa's Village moving to Huffhines Park in Richardson this December
The celebration includes photos with Santa, musical performances and an annual opening night Tree Lighting Ceremony. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson announced it will move Santa’s Village to Huffhines Park for the 2022 holiday season after the City Hall fire. According to city officials, the traditional Santa’s Village site,...
The Elwood BFD Brings Late Night Bites and Pints to McKinney
The team that brought you The Fillmore Pub in Plano and Cold Beer Co. (CBC) in Deep Ellum has opened its latest concept at the HUB 121 development in McKinney, The Elwood BFD. The BFD stands for beer, food and drinks, with a menu focused on elevated bar bites and mains, house and classic cocktails, and a large selection of whiskey, wine and local beers.
Fire heavily damages home in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood; investigators say it is structurally unsound
The investigation continues in Fort Worth where a home was heavily damaged by a fire in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood Monday night.
5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week
Coppell and the surrounding communities have plenty of options for events this weekend whether it's immersing yourself in the arts or spending time celebrating fall. Take a look at five things that can help to fill in your weekly schedule. Bass vocalist Keron Jackson at Coppell Arts Center.
Charities, archaeology, farming and more...Check out what's coming in the Plano community the week of Oct. 2
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Oct. 2.
A Busy Saturday in Frisco: Arts Walk & Run, Oktoberfest fun & celebrating Hispanic culture
It was a busy Saturday in Frisco on October 1 as three events brought community members together to honor the arts with a little bit of fitness, enjoy the German tradition of raising a glass of bier while rolling a keg, and celebrate Hispanic culture at the Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Meet Rick De La Cruz, the Community Resource Officer for The Colony
Rick De La Cruz is the Community Resource Officer for The Colony. He served in the military for 29 years and became a police officer eight years ago, enforcing the law and being involved in the community ever since. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
City Council approves rezoning request to allow 30 luxury townhomes in east McKinney
The Pinehurst Luxury Townhomes will be located on 6 acres directly east of McKinney High School. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project during its Oct. 3 meeting that would bring luxury townhomes to the east side of the city. The development, dubbed Pinehurst Luxury...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
Salad and Go location in west Frisco delays opening
Salad and Go's location in west Frisco delayed its opening. (Courtesy Salad and Go) The Salad and Go restaurant located at 355 Lebanon Road in west Frisco had its opening date pushed back, said a spokesperson for Salad and Go in an email. The location experienced delays in construction and is expected to be open by Thanksgiving. Salad and Go’s first location in Frisco opened Sept. 2 at 7310 Preston Road. The restaurant offers nine salads and wraps, hand-crafted lemonades and teas, and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service. www.saladandgo.com/locations.
Your Guide To Pumpkin Patches In Collin County & Beyond
Pumpkin season is officially here! Either if you were looking to carve spooky Jack o’lanterns or make a nice fall soup, here’s your opportunity to hand pick the perfect most plump pumpkin in your local patch. Get ready to go pumpkin hunting with this list of the best...
Q&A: For Frisco resident Shelby Fawver, it's all about creating memorable moments
Shelby Fawver has been a Frisco resident for 24 years and currently serves as Director of Events with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Woman shot to death two blocks from Fair Park
A woman has died after being shot in South Dallas Monday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m., sending police to an address on Lagow Street, two blocks from Fair Park.
Get to know Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd
Jonathan Boyd is Allen's fire chief and a longtime Allen resident. In addition to his duties with the fire department, Boyd and his four brothers run a foundation that offers scholarships to the Collin College Fire Academy for individuals who have a financial need. How did you get involved with...
