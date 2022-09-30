ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council OKs amendment to incorporate dog park in northern gateway

Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to incorporate a private dog park in the city's northern gateway. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to the economic development agreement between Heritage Towers LLC and the city during its Sept. 19 meeting. Heritage Towers is constructing 282 multifamily units...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Organization to hold inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast October 12

The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco. The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community...
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Senior tenants evacuated after flames spark in apartment

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Police responded to a structure fire at the Manning Park Plaza. Denison Fire said when they arrived on scene, there was light smoke and no one was present in the apartment. Four surrounding units were evacuated but were given the all clear just before...
DENISON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Plano, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
Dallas Observer

The Elwood BFD Brings Late Night Bites and Pints to McKinney

The team that brought you The Fillmore Pub in Plano and Cold Beer Co. (CBC) in Deep Ellum has opened its latest concept at the HUB 121 development in McKinney, The Elwood BFD. The BFD stands for beer, food and drinks, with a menu focused on elevated bar bites and mains, house and classic cocktails, and a large selection of whiskey, wine and local beers.
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plano Fire Department
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week

Coppell and the surrounding communities have plenty of options for events this weekend whether it's immersing yourself in the arts or spending time celebrating fall. Take a look at five things that can help to fill in your weekly schedule. Bass vocalist Keron Jackson at Coppell Arts Center.
COPPELL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salad and Go location in west Frisco delays opening

Salad and Go's location in west Frisco delayed its opening. (Courtesy Salad and Go) The Salad and Go restaurant located at 355 Lebanon Road in west Frisco had its opening date pushed back, said a spokesperson for Salad and Go in an email. The location experienced delays in construction and is expected to be open by Thanksgiving. Salad and Go’s first location in Frisco opened Sept. 2 at 7310 Preston Road. The restaurant offers nine salads and wraps, hand-crafted lemonades and teas, and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service. www.saladandgo.com/locations.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd

Jonathan Boyd is Allen's fire chief and a longtime Allen resident. In addition to his duties with the fire department, Boyd and his four brothers run a foundation that offers scholarships to the Collin College Fire Academy for individuals who have a financial need. How did you get involved with...
ALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy