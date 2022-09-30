Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tight End Streamers (Week 5)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
10 Waiver Wire Targets: Priority Adds for Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Football)
With injuries across the league and bye weeks looming, let’s talk waiver wire adds for Week 5. 10. Khalil Shakir (WR – BUF) The Week 4 stats for Khalil Shakur aren’t why he’s on this list. He caught both of his two targets for 23 yards and had not a single reception before this game. But Jamison Crowder was carted off the field on Sunday with an ankle injury and Isaiah McKenzie left the game with a head injury. Given the new precautions the NFL is taking with concussions, Buffalo may be without both of its two primary slot receivers. Shakir is a talented rookie who looked solid in preseason and will likely have the opportunity to step up in Week 5 against a struggling Pittsburgh defense.
Joey Bosa (groin) expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Bosa had been placed on IR already and was expected to miss significant time, but this timeline crystallizes that he'll be out for nearly the entire fantasy season. As Schefter notes, even if Bosa is able to return, he's unlikely to do so at his normal level of production. He was one of the - if not the single - biggest cog in the Chargers defense, and his absence effectively removes the Chargers D/ST as an every-week starter.
Carolina Panthers D/ST scores, struggles to contain Arizona in Week 4
Frankie Luvu made the big play of the day, returning his first interception of the year back for a touchdown to make this look like a respectable fantasy performance from the Panthers D. However, not much else was working for Carolina as the Cardinals were able to move the ball rather easily for the majority of the game. The Panthers will now take on the 49ers in Week 5.
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Najee Harris, Dalvin Cook, Kyle Pitts (Week 5)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you filter through the jungle of statistics so you can make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
The injuries continue to mount, testing our roster depth and requiring us to seek replacements. That’s why you’re here — to scout replacements. We had some big-name players go down in Week 4. Javonte Williams has a devasting knee injury that will end his season. Jonathan Taylor has what is widely believed to be a high-ankle sprain, which could cost him a week or two. Cordarrelle Patterson landed on IR Monday. Rookie WRs Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Treylon Burks (foot) both went down and could miss time, and Isaiah McKenzie (more on him later) sustained a concussion.
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) 'making progress'
Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wan'Dale Robinson is making progress and the Giants will see where is at on Thursday. (Dan Duggan on Twitter) The Giants are already down Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury, so the wide receiver room is extremely banged up. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is also making progress and Daboll said the team will also see where he is at on Thursday ahead of Sunday's international game against the Packers.
Jalen Hurts rushes for touchdown in Week 4 win
Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 204 passing yards and one interception while also carrying the ball 16 times for 38 rushing yards and one touchdown in the Eagles' 29-21 Week 4 win over the Jaguars. Fantasy Impact:. Hurts made the most of his opportunities in a...
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Arik Armstead (foot) active for Monday Night Football
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead is for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. (David Lombardi on Twitter) The 49ers get some good news on Monday night as their star defensive tackle will be active for what could prove to be a pivotal matchup in the NFC West. Armstead missed the first two practices of the week before logging a limited session on Saturday, coming into Monday night as a true game-time decision. Despite the slow start and the injury, Armstead remains a DT2 option for those who have him plugged into lineups for tonight’s matchup.
Brian Robinson Jr. medically cleared, could be activated soon
Brian Robinson Jr. has been medically cleared and will be activated from the injured list at some point in the next three weeks, according to head coach Ron Rivera. (Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The exact words used by Rivera were that Robinson will "start his clock" to be...
Caleb Huntley signed by the Falcons to the active roster
Huntley was elevated from the practice squad prior to the Falcons' Week 4 win over the Browns. The 24-year-old registered 56 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries Sunday. With Cordarrelle Patterson landing on IR Monday, Huntley figures to back up rookie Tyler Allgeier for the time being.
Javon Kinlaw (knee) inactive vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is inactive for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. (David Lombardi on Twitter) Kinlaw is dealing with a knee injury that caused him to miss the first two practices of the week. He managed to get in a limited practice on Saturday but was walking with a noticeable limp when he returned to the locker room during pre-game warmups. The 49ers have yet to find a way to unlock Kinlaw’s upside, but he is a valuable starter who will be missed. Kinlaw is a dynasty-only option for fantasy purposes and remains a high upside depth stash.
Garrett Wilson held to two catches in Week 4 win
Wilson had his lowest output of the season in both receptions and yards in Zach Wilson’s return. Despite his breakout performance in Week 2, it appears it will be a game of musical chairs in the Jets receiving room this year as to who will have the big fantasy game. As his second-year QB gets healthier and more comfortable in his second year, there should be more production to go around, but until then Wilson remains a dart throw with a high ceiling.
Tutu Atwell inactive for Monday Night Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell is inactive for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The little-used wide receiver is a healthy scratch for the divisional battle against the 49ers. Tutu has not played special teams this season and has drawn zero targets on his 12 snaps. Tutu should not be on fantasy radars outside of deep dynasty leagues. The Rams promoted two players from the practice squad this afternoon, one of them being Malcolm Brown, who will take Tutu's spot on the active list.
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST tallies two turnovers in Week 4
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST allowed 246 passing yards, 131 rushing yards, and 24 points in a win over Houston in Week 4. They recorded two interceptions, five passes defensed, and four sacks. Fantasy Impact:. The defense overall had a fine day outside of the 75 yard touchdown run allowed to...
Dallas Goedert hauls in five catches in Week 4 win
Goedert continues to be one of QB Jalen Hurts primary options in a much improved passing offense, posting at least five receptions and 70 receiving yards in two of his last three contests. The tight end should once again feast in a very friendly Week 5 road contest against the Arizona Cardinals. Goedert can be plugged into lineups with confidence.
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 4 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Well, technically, that’s not true. I once spent seven hours in Heathrow Airport on a layover. So I’m basically British. (Side note: I was once paid $500 to talk to my wife in a British accent for 10 minutes. But that’s a separate story.) At Heathrow, I...
Jaguars D/ST scores on pick-six in Week 4 loss
Jags D/ST allowed 29 points while collecting two sacks with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, in Jacksonville’s 29-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Jacksonville’s defense got their scoring started early in this one when Andre Cisco picked off Jalen Hurts on the Eagles’ opening drive and returned it 59-yards for a touchdown. It got to 14-0 Jacksonville but it was downhill from there as Philly scored 29 unanswered points before the Jags got their final touchdown in the 4th quarter. Jacksonville’s defense gets to attack the 0-3-1 Houston Texans in Week 5 so look for a bounce-back performance by the D/ST.
Christian McCaffrey (thigh) final decision will be made pregame
There have been multiple reports that McCaffrey will play in Week 4, and while it seems more likely than not, the Panthers still want to see how he looks pregame before the final decision is made. Even if he is not 100%, he should still have a productive game and should be started in all leagues against the Cardinals.
