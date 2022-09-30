With injuries across the league and bye weeks looming, let’s talk waiver wire adds for Week 5. 10. Khalil Shakir (WR – BUF) The Week 4 stats for Khalil Shakur aren’t why he’s on this list. He caught both of his two targets for 23 yards and had not a single reception before this game. But Jamison Crowder was carted off the field on Sunday with an ankle injury and Isaiah McKenzie left the game with a head injury. Given the new precautions the NFL is taking with concussions, Buffalo may be without both of its two primary slot receivers. Shakir is a talented rookie who looked solid in preseason and will likely have the opportunity to step up in Week 5 against a struggling Pittsburgh defense.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO