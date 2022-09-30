Read full article on original website
Related
Nia Long’s Family Album With Ime Udoka, Sons Massai and Kez: Photos
Family forever. Though Nia Long and fiancé Ime Udoka’s own relationship hit a rough patch in September 2022, the Best Man star will forever be committed to her sons. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air […]
Beyoncé ‘Cozily’ Comes With Proud Big Sis Energy While Supporting Solange’s Original Score Debut At The New York City Ballet
On Wednesday, September 28, Solange Knowles’ original score mesmerized audiences during its debut at the New York City ballet and Beyoncé was emitting major big sister energy from the front row. Solange composed a score for Play Time which was choreographed by the renowned Gianna Reisen. The choreographer...
Michelle Obama Rocks Stilettos At Dinner With Bruce Springsteen & Wife in NYC: Photos
Michele slayed in yet another high fashion outfit, as she stepped out for dinner with 'The Boss' and his wife in the Big Apple!
Essence
Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"
The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
RELATED PEOPLE
Coolio’s 10 Children: Everything We Know
Who are Coolio's 10 children he had over the course of his lifetime? Here's what to know about the rapper's family and personal life.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles History-Making New York City Ballet Composition
On Sept. 29, Solange Knowles made history as the first Black female composer in the history of the New York City Ballet, and her big sister, Beyoncé, and mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to cheer her on. Knowles was asked to create an original score to accompany choreographer Gianna Reisen's "Play Time" for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and the artist more than delivered. Her high-profile collaboration with the New York City Ballet company was a highlight of the evening — and a dream come true for Knowles.
Why Whitney Houston’s ‘Higher Love’ Cover Didn’t Become a Hit Until the 2010s
Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" was released in the 1990s. Another artist helped it become a hit in the United States in the 2010s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PopSugar
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at 59
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
WATCH: The First Trailer Of The Whitney Houston Biopic Makes Us Nostalgic For Late Singer
In the era of biopics, iconic singer Whitney Houston’s is coming next. The biopic titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney. The trailer has just been released for the film that premieres exclusively in theaters on Dec. 21, 2022. The trailer gives a glimpse at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Nia Long Emerges For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal With Son Kez, 11: Photos
Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.
Behati Prinsloo joins Adam Levine in Vegas in first show since cheating allegations
Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.According to People, the frontman...
Rapper Coolio dead at 59: reports
Los Angeles rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59, according to a report.
Kanye West Bonds With Kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, & Psalm, 3, At Dinner In Paris: Photos
Kanye West (also known as Ye) bonded with his four kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, as they stepped out for dinner at restaurant Ferdi on Saturday. Oct. 1. The rapper, 45, twinned with eldest daughter North in black as they exited the popular Palace Vendome hotspot: Kanye rocked his usual style with Balenciaga Croc boots, black jeans and a comfy black hoodie, finished with a black denim baseball cap.
Ciara Is Striving For ‘Better Thangs’ In Her Life: ‘I Love Where I Am As a Woman’
Ciara is onto “Better Thangs.” Her newly released single featuring Summer Walker is a feel-good, uptempo R&B anthem that inspires listeners to let go of things they can’t control and continuously level up. Following Ciara’s new label deal with Republic Record and Uptown Records (in partnership with her own Beauty Marks Entertainment) and the July release of her single “Jump,” “Better Thangs” continues to embody positive vibes. The song comes right on time, as the feeling of joy and experiencing the better things in life is quite literally how Ciara says she’s been feeling lately. During a Zoom interview with...
Dahmer: The chilling interview Evan Peters watched in preparation for Netflix series
Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for...
Comments / 0