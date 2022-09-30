Read full article on original website
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Essence
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism
There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
The Woman King Rewrites History for a Feminist Twist on the Slave Trade
It's difficult to watch The Woman King and not conclude it's a masterfully made movie. It has soaring action scenes—the sort that will make you squirm and scream—unconventionally led by a cast of female Amazonian warriors. It has Viola Davis, whose reputation as one of the most formidable actresses alive needs little explanation. And it has a riveting, relevant plot, centered around a kingdom in West Africa that begrudgingly participates in the 19th-century slave trade while it makes moves behind the scenes to hamstring it.
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather (Apache/Yaqui/AZ), a Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar for Best Actor in “The Godfather,” has died at the age of 75, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Instead of accepting the award, Littlefeather spoke about the mistreatment of Native Americans, a shift […]
To foster real change universities need to stand beside Black professors, not condemn them
The past couple of weeks have seen wall to wall coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Many media outlets took to eulogizing the Queen with effusive praise of her service and duty. But not everyone saw her and the insitution she headed in the same light. Many took to social media to discuss the Queen’s role in Britain’s imperial project, which includes profiting from and remaining silent on the violence of British colonialism and slavery. Uju Anya, a Nigerian linguistics researcher at Carnegie Mellon University was only one of the public figures who expressed her lack of pity for the Queen’s...
Joe Biden Signs Order Relaunching President’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities
Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...
Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year's event, which takes place Sept. 18-24, is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us."
newyorkalmanack.com
Poor Richard’s Women: An Intimate Portrait of Benjamin Franklin
Long dismissed by historians, she was an independent, politically savvy woman and devoted wife who raised their children, managed his finances, and fought off angry mobs at gunpoint while he traipsed about England. The new book Poor Richard’s Women: An Intimate Portrait of Benjamin Franklin (Beacon Press, 2022) by Nancy...
Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
Why virtue signaling isn’t the same as virtue — it actually furthers the partisan divide
IN A SPEECH on July 23, 2022, before the Conservative Political Action Committee, or CPAC, Sen. Ted Cruz introduced himself to the audience with the words, “My name is Ted Cruz and my pronoun is kiss my ass.”. In 2019, the Vermont College of Fine Arts appealed to a...
Racism is part of Republicans’ ideological DNA. It’s just that simple | Opinion
The Public Religion Research Institute quantified that Republicans, as a corporate body, are the most racist folks there are. Leonard Pitts Jr. asks: And the surprise is?
Mandated Diversity Statement Drives Jonathan Haidt To Quit Academic Society
It was probably inevitable that Jonathan Haidt, an academic long concerned about the politicization of academia, would eventually be caught up in the displacement of intellectual inquiry by ideological rigidity. Last week the New York University (NYU) psychology professor announced that he would resign at the end of the year...
Of Boys and Men by Richard Reeves review – the descent of man
A thoughtful analysis of alarming evidence of a male malaise avoids the culture wars, arguing for structural and societal change
Why Right-Wing Traditionalism Is So Appealing to So Many
A snippet from a 2019 speech given by the incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went viral on Twitter this week.In case you missed it, Meloni (according to the translation) alleges that “everything that defines us is now an enemy.” She adds that “they” attack “national identity,” “religious identity,” “gender identity,” and “family identity.” (Sure sounds to me like that bête noire of the right, identity politics.)Next, Meloni says that “they” want to turn her into a number, because “when I am a number, I no longer have any identity or roots.” This process, she says, is done to make...
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA・
Voting is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, I had the honor of receiving the John Robert Lewis Lifetime Legacy Award at the opening night Gala of the 10th anniversary of the March on Washington Film Festival. I can’t imagine a greater honor, but the taste is bittersweet. Not only because the great John Lewis is no longer with us, but because of the times we’re living in now.
‘Emancipation’ Receives Positive Early Reactions After First Screening
“Emancipation,” Antoine Fuqua’s new action thriller that stars Will Smith as an escaped slave on a harrowing journey to the North, held its first screening in Washington D.C. on Saturday as part of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Legislative Conference (via Deadline). Both Smith and Fuqua spoke at the event, which included representatives from groups such as Congressional Black Caucus, Historically Black College and Universities, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Power Rising, and #WinWithBlackWomen. Early reactions were positive, with attendees taking to social media to praise the film’s ability to turn history into gripping cinema.
‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debuted on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
