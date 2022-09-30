Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...

