Learn movie makeup, make crafts with library events
MATTAPOISETT – October consists of a full calendar of events at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. From monster makeup to Dungeons and Dragons, the program offerings are spook-tacular. Ever wonder what it takes to turn yourself into a realistic zombie? Or how to make a real gross looking flesh...
School store named for educator who helped make it happen
In a voice quivering with emotion, veteran educator Clifford Sylvia told a crowd gathered at the Wareham High School store and in-house credit union Friday, Sept. 30 that “31 years of my happiest years were spent in this school.’’. Although he later worked as a principal at Sandwich...
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Dancing Witches Are Taking Over a Westport Craft Fair and They Want You to ‘Shake Your Bacon’
Good people of Westport, get ready to Shake Your Bacon. Have you ever wanted to see witches dance? Well, now you can. The Divine Wellness & Psychic Craft Fair in Westport on Oct. 30 will include a raffle for prizes, card readings, face painting, and much more. Costumes are strongly encouraged, so anyone who comes in costume will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize from craft fair vendors.
News anchor Natalie Jacobson brings her stories to Warner Free Lecture
Many readers will remember in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s watching Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis, familiarly known as Nat and Chet or Chet and Nat, co-anchors of the evening news on Channel 5. Jacobson, who spent 40 years in broadcast TV and was the first woman to anchor news in Boston, recounts highlights from those years, as well as stories of her personal life, in her 2022 book, “Every Life a Story.” She will be in Harvard to tell some of them in person at the Warner Free Lecture, Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in Volunteers Hall at the library.
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77, of W. Wareham, passed away on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at Tobey Hospital. Husband of Brenda (Corbett) Ryan. Born in Brockton the son of the late William and Clara (Prosper) Ryan. Michael worked for many years for Boston Gear Works and the Veterans Administration Medical...
Rochester Country Fair rallies in the rain
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Country Fair hit yet another stroke of bad luck on Saturday, Oct. 1. The beloved annual event has been canceled for the past three years, and was set to make a triumphant return for one day only in 2022. However, the weather drastically affected the turnout. Rain poured down from the skies starting as early as 7 a.m. with no sign of letting up throughout the day.
Read This Wild Theory Before You Re-watch the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
September 30, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of the show that put Boston on the map in the 1980s – “Cheers.”. After an 11-year broadcast run and years in syndication, “Cheers” found new life – and a new audience – in the streaming era.
Video: Tour a mid-century modern estate on the market in Medfield
Estate designed by Nathaniel Saltonstall hits the market for $2.95m. At the intersection of art and living stands a property Nathaniel Saltonstall, a Boston architect and a former president of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, designed in Medfield. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at 70 Main St. dates to 1937...
10 'Hocus Pocus' Filming Locations You Can Visit In Massachusetts
With Hocus Pocus 2 flying onto Disney+ just in time for Halloween, its predecessor Hocus Pocus remains a spooky time classic. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the Sanderson Sisters not only invade Salem, Massachusetts in the films, but their portrayers did in real life. In 1993,...
Get professional tips on hydrangea care
MARION – Joan Harrison, a Cape Cod resident, will be at the Sippican Woman’s Club offering expert advice on the selection, planting and care of hydrangeas. Harrison will be at the club’s program meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Their meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. with an array of finger foods, tea and coffee.
Test your Boston history knowledge! In the early 1900s, what neighborhood did many African Americans settle in?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Happy “History Quiz Friday!” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
Fairhaven Soon to Welcome Chipotle as Work Begins on Site
Things should get spicier in Fairhaven sometime in 2023 as Chipotle is planning on opening a new restaurant right next to the McDonald’s on Plaza Way. Work recently began on the “pad” that will house the restaurant, between McDonald’s and Sullivan Tire. The area is currently fenced off and was in the process of being surveyed on Thursday afternoon.
Florida residents in Boston relay stories of loss amid ‘the worst storm ever’
BOSTON — Rick Scafidi has Boston roots and ventured north tonight after his Naples home, like many others, was flooded. “It’s just not worth the risk,” said Rick Scafidi. “We’ve probably been thru half-a-dozen of these, this is by far the worst,” he said. He...
‘Bargains galore’ at Council on Aging yard sale
MARION – The Marion Council on Aging will host their third annual yard sale, rain or shine, on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill Street (Route 6). Benefit from those who cleaned out their attics, garages, closets, basements and...
School of Medicine to be renamed Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine
The School of Medicine at Boston University will be renamed the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine after a $100 million gift by a BU alumnus. President Robert Brown unveiled the new name Sept. 29 at a ceremony with the donors Edward Avedisian and former...
