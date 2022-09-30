Read full article on original website
Related
20 Horrifying Images of Auschwitz
On Jan. 20, 1942, Nazi officials led by SS general Reinhard Heydrich met at a villa in Wannsee, a suburb of Berlin, to decide on a ”permanent solution” to what they called the “Jewish problem.” Out of that conference emerged the creation of a network of extermination camps intended to wipe out the 11 million […]
Should the U.S. Have Bombed Auschwitz? And Other Thorny Questions From Ken Burns' New Series on the Holocaust
What could have America done differently in World War II? It's a question at the center of Ken Burns' 'The U.S. and the Holocaust,' which airs on PBS.
My great-grandparents died in the Holocaust and were almost forgotten
When I launched into "The U.S. and The Holocaust," Ken Burn's documentary exploring the United States' response to Jewish refugees fleeing Hitler, I knew I'd be seeing images that have disturbed my consciousness most of my life: flocks of German war planes against a white sky, the shattered glass of Jewish businesses, crowds celebrating the processions of Nazi troops. According to the Nuremberg Laws, I'd be classified as a mongrel, a mischling of the first degree.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Love in midst of horror': the Auschwitz wedding
The two newlyweds have dressed up for the picture, but they are not smiling.
A survivor of the Holocaust and the Tree of Life massacre has died. He never lost hope in humanity
Judah Samet survived two unthinkable tragedies: imprisonment in a Nazi concentration camp and the 2018 massacre at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue. But still he held onto his faith in humanity -- and made a point of sharing what he'd witnessed.
The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus
Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.
Anti-war novel banned by Nazis revived through German eyes
Banned by the Nazis for its anti-war message, the classic novel "All Quiet on the Western Front" is getting a Netflix revival with lessons for a new troubled age. But its subversive message saw the work banned in Germany and targeted in the 1933 book burnings by the Nazis, who accused it of "betraying soldiers".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
historynet.com
Did These WWI Posters Convince People to Join the War in the Air?
Powered flight had barely advanced past infancy by 1914, when the assassination of Austria-Hungary’s Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo sent Europe plunging into World War I. While ground forces in western Europe settled into a miserable stalemate inside a network of trenches that grew to zigzag across the continent, a new breed of warrior took the fight into the skies. Despite the aura of romance bestowed on these “knights of the air,” the aviators’ war was miserable in its own way. Pilots lucky enough to survive their training faced long odds once they reached the front, where the average life expectancy for fliers was no more than six weeks.
msn.com
Could Hitler have faked his own death and fled to America?
Slide 1 of 30: This conspiracy theory, which many believe to be true, is based on the belief that Adolf Hitler was able to flee the city of Berlin in 1945 with the help of his wife. Although not taken seriously by historians, this theory seems to have gained even more followers with the emergence of the internet and the ease of spreading false information. In this gallery you'll get to know the theory in detail. Click on the next picture and take a look.You may also like: 30 moments of pure bad luck!
Comments / 0