Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
TVOvermind
What’s the Latest Johnny Depp News?
The latest Depp news is all that anyone wants to talk about. Since the defamation case with Amber Heard was televised like a reality television show for the world to see, it’s all anyone wants to talk about. What happened to Depp? What is happening now that it’s over and Heard was found guilty of defaming the star? More importantly, in the Johnny Depp news universe, what is Depp up to these days? Fans want to know all there is to know about him, and we get it. Right now, all the latest Depp news is about the Pirates of the Caribbean Six movie. Here’s what we know.
Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans
Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
TVOvermind
Is Amber Heard Still Starring in Aquaman 2 After Johnny Depp Trial?
When Amber Heard was in Aquaman, she knew it would change the game for her. She was a relatively unknown actress at the time, and the role changed the game for her. She’s been working diligently for years to work her way up the ladder in Hollywood to become a successful actress, something we’ve heard many rumors about lately. Amber Heard in Aquaman was a game changer for her, but there are also some rumors that she’s been removed from the Aquaman 2 cast. Is this true? Will the young actress begin losing roles the same way her ex did when she accused him of abusing her? Many fans of Johnny Depp want to see her suffer the same way he did, but we want to talk net worth.
Finally, the Depp v Heard trial movie that no one wanted is here
Never has a made for television movie had a title quite as apt as Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. The film is a dramatisation of the defamation trial that Johnny Depp brought against Amber Heard, regarding the collapse of their marriage, and subsequent collapse of their reputations as even vaguely employable actors.
TMZ.com
Amber Heard Resurfaces in Spain Months After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Amber Heard apparently was looking for a place where people wouldn't judge her ... and she may have found it in Spain. Amber was last seen hopping on a private jet back in June, shortly after losing the spectacularly popular trial against Johnny Depp. While Johnny seemed to be everywhere,...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Bill Skarsgard has been cast in the remake of the horror film Nosferatu as Lily-Rose Depp is in talks to join the cast
Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård has a new project. The 32-year-old star has been cast in a remake of the horror film Nosferatu, according to Deadline. And it looks as if 23-year-old French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp - whose father is Johnny Depp and mother is Vanessa Paradis - is currently in talks to join the project.
Complex
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Comparing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Movie Actors to the Real-Life Exes
Viewers of the new movie about the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard might be waiting with bated breath to see just how close their onscreen counterparts come to nailing their looks and mannerisms. On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly debuted the first trailer for the Tubi original movie Hot...
TVOvermind
Johnny Depp Will Step Behind The Camera To Direct Modigliani
Johnny Depp is making his return to films, but this time, behind the camera. Following the shocking defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Oscar nominee is looking to get back into filmmaking. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Depp would direct his first film in 25 years, Modigliani. The upcoming feature is about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, though the exact plot details are currently unknown. Al Pacino and Barry Navidi are producing the movie. Depp expressed his gratitude for being allowed to direct a movie once again, “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
EW.com
Watch actors playing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard testify about 'insane, humiliating' trial in movie re-creation
Amber Heard's emotional return to the witness stand is recreated in a preview clip of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. Megan Davis portrays the Aquaman actress in director Sara Lohman's retelling of the defamation trial, which concluded four months ago in Johnny Depp's favor. In a teaser shared by Tubi ahead of the movie's Friday premiere (above), Davis's Heard recounts the agony of having to relive her trauma during the trial, interspersed with clips of actor Mark Hapka's own recreation of Depp's testimony.
Paul Bettany joins Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in new Robert Zemeckis movie
Paul Bettany is set to star alongside Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in upcoming Miramax drama Here. Directed by Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Roth, Here is based on the interactive graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. According to Deadline (opens in...
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Movie Taps ‘The Witcher’s Freya Allan To Star, Sets New Title And First Look
EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise is a go and has found its new star. Sources tell Deadline that Freya Allan is set to star the newly named Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reported last month that Owen Teague was tapped as the lead ape of the pic, and insiders add that Peter Macon has also joined the cast. Production is set to start next month with Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball directing. Here’s the first look at the film. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes...
