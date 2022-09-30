When Amber Heard was in Aquaman, she knew it would change the game for her. She was a relatively unknown actress at the time, and the role changed the game for her. She’s been working diligently for years to work her way up the ladder in Hollywood to become a successful actress, something we’ve heard many rumors about lately. Amber Heard in Aquaman was a game changer for her, but there are also some rumors that she’s been removed from the Aquaman 2 cast. Is this true? Will the young actress begin losing roles the same way her ex did when she accused him of abusing her? Many fans of Johnny Depp want to see her suffer the same way he did, but we want to talk net worth.

