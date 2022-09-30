Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Rush's performance vs. Commanders, Dak Prescott's recovery
As he does after every game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media following his team’s 25-10 win over the Commanders. Jones spoke about Cooper Rush’s performance, how Dak Prescott’s thumb injury is healing, the Cowboys defense, and more.
Dallas Cowboys will stick with Cooper Rush-led run offense when Dak Prescott returns
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said run-based attack will remain when Dak Prescott returns: “I mean Tony and Zeke are featured players for us. I don’t see us changing.”
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett’s Relationship Timeline
Support off the field! Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have been going strong since 2020. Prescott was picked by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2016 after playing college football at Mississippi State. Buffett, for her part, earned a civil engineering degree from Southern Methodist University in […]
Dallas Cowboys Legend Says Dak Prescott in No Danger of Losing Spot as Starting QB
In Dak Prescott’s absence, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped up tremendously. He’s led the team to a pair of victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants over the last two weeks. Because of Dallas’ success with Prescott out, some speculate there might be...
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Washington Commanders head to JerryWorld to face the Dallas Cowboys
The Washington Commanders look to get back to .500 when they face their rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday in Week 4 action. Washington (1-2) enter the game as the underdogs despite Dallas (2-1) still playing without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a finger injury. Commanders quarterback...
Skip Bayless feels sorry for Dak Prescott in latest cringe Cowboys hype video
FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless got up close and personal when bragging about the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win. The Dallas Cowboys were essentially given their last rites after Week 1 once starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb. With Cooper Rush getting the start, there was no faith that the Cowboys would remain afloat for however long Prescott was sidelined. Rush did lead the Cowboys to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. In Week 4, Rush did it again.
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
Look: Meet Dak Prescott's Longtime Girlfriend
Dak Prescott is reportedly set to return to the Cowboys a week from today. According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback is planning to return to the field on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. "Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb and...
Popculture
Gavin Escobar, Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End, Dead at 31
Gavin Escobar, a former NFL tight end who played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 31 years old. Escobar was among two people found dead in a rock-climbing accident near Idyllwild, California. The other victim was identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. According to ESPN, firefighters found them dead near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials said that Escobar and Walsh died while climbing a "rock face."
Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott
After stirring the pot last week, the Cowboys owner made his thoughts clear on the team’s situation at quarterback.
Report: Cowboys' Dak Prescott hoping to return Week 5 vs Rams
The Dallas Cowboys will play their third straight game with Cooper Rush under center on Sunday. And while the focus of the players and coaches is on their opponent, the Washington Commanders, the front office and the fan base is always eyeing the time when Rush returns to the bench. That, of course, is contingent on the availability of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since the fourth quarter of the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
atozsports.com
Cowboys defense still without key piece against Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys will be without Safety Jayron Kearse for their divisional showdown with the Washington Commanders. After being a limited participant in practice all week, it seems Kearse will still be out with a knee injury. The Dallas Cowboys will gain valuable offensive pieces back as pass catchers Michael...
