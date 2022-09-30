ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
FanSided

Skip Bayless feels sorry for Dak Prescott in latest cringe Cowboys hype video

FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless got up close and personal when bragging about the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win. The Dallas Cowboys were essentially given their last rites after Week 1 once starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb. With Cooper Rush getting the start, there was no faith that the Cowboys would remain afloat for however long Prescott was sidelined. Rush did lead the Cowboys to back-to-back wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. In Week 4, Rush did it again.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Meet Dak Prescott's Longtime Girlfriend

Dak Prescott is reportedly set to return to the Cowboys a week from today. According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback is planning to return to the field on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. "Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Popculture

Gavin Escobar, Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End, Dead at 31

Gavin Escobar, a former NFL tight end who played four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 31 years old. Escobar was among two people found dead in a rock-climbing accident near Idyllwild, California. The other victim was identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh. According to ESPN, firefighters found them dead near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials said that Escobar and Walsh died while climbing a "rock face."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys' Dak Prescott hoping to return Week 5 vs Rams

The Dallas Cowboys will play their third straight game with Cooper Rush under center on Sunday. And while the focus of the players and coaches is on their opponent, the Washington Commanders, the front office and the fan base is always eyeing the time when Rush returns to the bench. That, of course, is contingent on the availability of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since the fourth quarter of the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys defense still without key piece against Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Safety Jayron Kearse for their divisional showdown with the Washington Commanders. After being a limited participant in practice all week, it seems Kearse will still be out with a knee injury. The Dallas Cowboys will gain valuable offensive pieces back as pass catchers Michael...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy