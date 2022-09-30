Read full article on original website
Clippers Players Reveal How Kawhi Leonard Looks in Practice
Kawhi Leonard looks like himself, according to his LA Clippers teammates
Paul George Knows Clippers' Championship Window is Closing
Paul George knows how important this season is for the LA Clippers.
Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome Not Expected to Remain with Rockets
Moe Harkless and Ty Jerome are among the players that are expected to not remain with the Houston Rockets.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
Ex-Blazers coach Terry Stotts could land on staff of top contender?
Terry Stotts took a gap year in 2021-22, but it may be time for him to return. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week in a post to Substack that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in the former Portland Trail Blazers coach Stotts to be the top assistant under new interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Stein does note though that the Celtics are ultimately “pessimistic” about their chances of landing Stotts.
KCRA.com
Kings starting lineup expected to be fluid leading into opening night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’re hoping that Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown will reveal his opening night starting lineup on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers, don’t hold your breath. Following Saturday’s practice session at Golden 1 Center, Brown told local media that he is going...
Rockets Continue Adding Assets From Mavs Christian Wood Trade
The trade that sent Christian Wood to the Mavericks is a gift that keeps on giving for the Houston Rockets.
KXL
NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town
EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
bitcoinist.com
Portland Trail Blazers Cut Jersey Patch Partner Deal With Staking Firm StormX
Amidst CeFi chaos, it’s been a relatively quiet year for Seattle-based staking platform, StormX. Despite signing a multi-year deal jersey patch sponsorship with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers last year, that deal has come to a close according to the team on Friday. StormX is yet to comment on the matter.
Trail Blazers open preseason vs. LA Clippers in Seattle: Game preview, time, how to listen on radio, no TV broadcast
The Portland Trail Blazers departed training camp in Santa Barbara, California, this weekend and headed to the site of their first preseason game of the season in Seattle. Damian Lillard, for one, said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of the city’s NBA fans.
Celtics interested in Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still in the market for an additional assistant coach to add to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. According to Marc Stein of Substack, the Celtics brass have their eyes on some seasoned names for the position in Frank Vogel and Terry Stotts.
Damian Lillard reveals Clyde Drexler’s advice as he nears breaking all-time scoring record
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has been one of the best scorers in the NBA for a long time now. So much so that he is likely to surpass Naismith Hall of Fame player Clyde Drexler for the most points in franchise history this season. Entering the 2022-2023 season, Lillard is just 531 points shy of Drexler’s record of 18,040 points.
Lillard Reveals Part of Reason Why He’s Stayed With Trail Blazers
The six-time All-Star discussed his motivation ahead of his 11th NBA season.
FOX Sports
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
OKC Forward Says Pelicans' F Brandon Ingram 'Hardest to Guard'
OKC forward says Pelicans Brandon Ingram is his toughest matchup.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 9/30/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 30, 2022. Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be" One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans...
CBS Sports
Sacramento Kings 2022-23 NBA preview: De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis look to lead team back to postseason
Barring a disastrous collapse over the final week of the Major League Baseball season, the Seattle Mariners will soon make the playoffs as a wild card, ending a 20-year playoff drought which is currently the longest not only in the MLB but any major North American professional sports league. When...
iheart.com
Trail Blazers Unveil New Uniforms
The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with Honorary Art Director, Damian Lillard. The uniform is inspired by the players’ team-first mindset while representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive. As the next chapter of Rip City begins, the Statement Edition uniforms are designed to make a bold statement on the hardwood while representing “teamwork” that drives the organization.
