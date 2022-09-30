Terry Stotts took a gap year in 2021-22, but it may be time for him to return. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week in a post to Substack that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in the former Portland Trail Blazers coach Stotts to be the top assistant under new interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Stein does note though that the Celtics are ultimately “pessimistic” about their chances of landing Stotts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO