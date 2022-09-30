ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Blazers coach Terry Stotts could land on staff of top contender?

Terry Stotts took a gap year in 2021-22, but it may be time for him to return. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week in a post to Substack that the Boston Celtics have shown interest in the former Portland Trail Blazers coach Stotts to be the top assistant under new interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Stein does note though that the Celtics are ultimately “pessimistic” about their chances of landing Stotts.
BOSTON, MA
KCRA.com

Kings starting lineup expected to be fluid leading into opening night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’re hoping that Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown will reveal his opening night starting lineup on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers, don’t hold your breath. Following Saturday’s practice session at Golden 1 Center, Brown told local media that he is going...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KXL

NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town

EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 9/30/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 30, 2022. Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be" One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Trail Blazers Unveil New Uniforms

The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with Honorary Art Director, Damian Lillard. The uniform is inspired by the players’ team-first mindset while representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive. As the next chapter of Rip City begins, the Statement Edition uniforms are designed to make a bold statement on the hardwood while representing “teamwork” that drives the organization.
PORTLAND, OR

