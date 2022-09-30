Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Though Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's romance is over, he's still getting some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner....
WHAS 11
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Photo Tributes
Love is in the air for Barack and Michelle Obama! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS celebrated 30 years of marriage with sweet social media posts. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.
WHAS 11
Victoria Beckham Posts Pics With Brooklyn and Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rift Rumors: 'I Love You All'
Victoria Beckham is putting feud rumors to rest when it comes to her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The 27-year-old wife of Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend along with the rest of the Beckham family. Nicola and Brooklyn rocked matching jeans and black...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHAS 11
Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to Late Stepfather Paul Forste: 'You Will Be Missed Always'
Sarah Jessica Parker is remembering her late stepfather "strong as a bull" and a man she'll always miss. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram and paid homage to Paul Giffin Forste, the man who was married to her mom, Barbara, for more than five decades and who sadly died on Wednesday. Parker's post included a black and white photo of Forste with the caption, "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ."
Comments / 0