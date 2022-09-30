Read full article on original website
Looking To Deepen Your Relationship? Go Take a Hike
It’s no secret that spending time in the forest, whether on a hike or in a cabin or tent surrounded by a tapestry of trees, can be a real dopamine boost. The reason? For millennia, humans have survived in and thrived off of nature. But spending time in the great outdoors can immediately pay off not just for yourself, but for your relationships, too.
Cultivate Joy Through Meditative Moments
Experiencing moments of sadness, anger, and worry is a natural aspect of life. Research shows that shifting our attention to the well-being of others contributes to our well-being and joy. The well-being benefits of meditation can be achieved through a brief practice of visualization, extending compassion, breathing, and reflection. We’ve...
