How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Social Security update: Cost-of-living increase expected to be largest in four decades

People receiving Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their checks, the largest adjustment in four decades. The Social Security Administration released August's numbers on Tuesday, showing that the predicted cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 is 8.7%. Inflation was recorded at 8.3% in August, which is down from July's 8.5%.
3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
