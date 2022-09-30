Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Forget the Alps—as the U.S. Dollar Soars, a Better Currency Play Is on a Chalet in Japan
A strong U.S. dollar has motivated a wave of Americans to house hunt in Europe—but those looking for the biggest bargain should skip the Alpine ski chalet and add snowy Niseko, Japan, to their short list. The best exchange rates in a generation are handing U.S. buyers opportunities beyond...
US News and World Report
Amazon Plans to Close Several U.S. Call Centers - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call center...
China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites
People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
Meet the rising stars of Wall Street who are navigating volatile markets and transforming the industry while still in their 20s and 30s
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. We identified 25 rising stars on Wall Street. Real-estate agents are ripping off homebuyers. One of the most consequential studies on Alzheimer's treatment just dropped,...
"There's No Need For Me To Pay You": 31 Out-Of-Control Influencers Who Need To Tone Down Their Entitlement A Billion Notches
"You guys will need to sponsor me a puppy of my choice."
‘The Mole’ Revives a Reality TV Classic, With Too Much Self-Awareness: TV Review
The first two seasons of “The Mole” came at a remarkable moment for the genre of reality TV. Premiering in 2001, the series was made during that brief and delicate time when competitors on mainstream broadcast unscripted series hadn’t yet figured out how to slip into the roles with which we’re familiar. Tasked with determining who among their number was sabotaging group challenges, the show’s cast members allowed themselves to be, well, themselves — ragged and un-telegenic and embarrassingly earnest and real. Eventually retooled into an all-celebrities format, the show lost what made it special and went away, but fans...
Apple Analyst Finds iPhone 14 Less Popular With Chinese Customers, Initial Data Suggests
Chinese consumers bought fewer Apple Inc AAPL iPhone 14 handsets in the early days of its availability than the product's predecessor a year ago, Jefferies analysts, including Edison Lee, found. In the first three days of delivery, Apple's latest smartphone series sales came to 987,000 units, 11% lower than comparable...
Cryptocurrency's Popularity Among Millennials In US Declining: Study
Cryptocurrency’s popularity with American investors appears to be waning. A survey indicates that only 21% of Americans feel comfortable investing in cryptocurrency in 2022, down from 35% in 2021. The survey reveals that millennials, between the age group of 26 and 41, don’t seem interested in investing in the...
CoinTelegraph
Net Bitcoin ATMs growth drops globally for the first time ever
The domino effect of a prolonged bear market seeped into the Bitcoin (BTC) ATM ecosystem as September 2022 recorded negative growth in global net installations for the first time in history — primarily driven by a slowdown in the United States. The total number of Bitcoin ATMs installed over...
Electricity and Changing Models, What the Ethereum Merge Means for You
What does the Ethereum merge mean for you in real terms?. ETH 2.0. The merge. Whatever you want to call it, is now live. The development of the merge has been headline news for the last few months. Most of those stories offer some high-level explanation of what the merge actually means for you. Or they offer cursory explanations of what PoW and PoS are along with vague ideas about what the shift from to the other could do.
Apple Insider
Apple will take a decade to move just some production out of China
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new report estimates that it would take Apple eight years to move even as little as ten percent of its production away from China.
