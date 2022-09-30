Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
NIL has greatly changed things in college athletics
Name, image and likeness has quickly grown into a monster that is changing the face of college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA opened the opportunity for college athletes to make money of their Name, image and likeness. The NCAA didn’t really implement any NIL rules, but instead left it up to each state or each school to set their own standards.
Tupa: I've covered legends, but local players are real stars of my professional universe
The size of daily newspapers at which I’ve worked in my career has varied from the smallest circulation of 2,500 to the largest number of about 12,000 — not exactly cousins to the L.A. Times or even the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. But, even though I’ve never walked onto the...
NFL・
Comments / 0