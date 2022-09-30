Read full article on original website
Related
Extra
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Adrien Brody says 'Blonde' is supposed to be a 'traumatic experience' and defends the film against critics
Some critics slammed "Blonde," which hit Netflix on Wednesday, as exploitative based on intense scenes shown in the film.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – ‘Till’ Premieres at NYFF With Danielle Deadwyler’s Undeniable Performance
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Oct. 1, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Danielle Deadwyler cements her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Bones and All’ Is Too Delicious for the Writing Branch to Ignore
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The most progressive...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
‘The Whale’: Darren Aronofsky Considered ‘Every Movie Star’ in Hollywood Before It Finally ‘Clicked’ With Brendan Fraser
Here’s why director Darren Aronofsky struggled to find an actor to play the character of Charlie in 'The Whale' and how he eventually landed on Brendan Fraser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Praise Walter Hill’s New Western ‘Dead for a Dollar’: ‘This Is a Film That Isn’t Often Made Anymore’
After a stop in Venice earlier this month, Walter Hill’s latest film, “Dead for a Dollar,” headed west for the U.S. premiere. The prolific filmmaker of such movies as “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” “Streets of Fire” and “Red Heat,” was the talk of the evening on Wednesday at the Directors Guild Theater in Los Angeles. The film’s stars Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Benjamin Bratt and Warren Burke praised the writer-director, already renowned for his revival of the Western genre, for making another Western. Speaking candidly, Dafoe, who last worked with Hill in 1984 on “Streets of Fire,” described the director as a...
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell
Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Ron Howard to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Ron Howard will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 23. Recently, Howard directed and produced the biographical survival feature, “Thirteen Lives,” starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. Based on the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018, the film revolves around a team of divers and their mission to rescue twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team who are trapped in a system of underground caves. “Thirteen Lives” will be screened at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, followed by an in-person conversation with...
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
Digital Trends
The best horror movie sequels
Have you ever heard someone argue that The Godfather Part II is actually better than the original Godfather? While there are plenty of sequels that don’t land anywhere near the glories and praise of their predecessors, there does exist a smaller batch of follow-up flicks that do, and the horror genre is filled with examples of iconic sophomore efforts and mid-to-late-canon entries.
NewsTimes
‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino Slams ‘Preposterous’ Comparisons Between Cannibal Drama and Armie Hammer Accusations
“David Kajganich and Theresa Park, the writer and one of our producers, have been working on ‘Bones and All’ since the book was released. Many years ago, probably around the time when we were shooting ‘Call Me by Your Name’,” he said during his masterclass when asked about the recent “cannibal” scandal.
Noah Baumbach Thanks NYFF For Movie Career As ‘White Noise’ Opens Festival, Says It “Rescued My First Film ‘Kicking And Screaming’ From Straight To Video Heap”
Noah Baumbach’s White Noise kicked off the 60th New York Film Festival Friday night with a heartfelt paean by the writer/director to an event that he said shaped his love of movies and his career path. The Netflix film, based on Don DeLillo’s post-modernist 1985 novel, that premiered in Venice in August (Deadline review), stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lars Eidinger. Cast, co-producer David Heyman, composer Danny Elfman and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy (behind the closing credits song set to an extravagant supermarket dance sequence) joined Baumbach onstage in a jam packed Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. “I grew up in...
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Ava DuVernay to Champion ‘Queen Sugar’ Directors as Guest Artistic Director for AFI Fest
Ava DuVernay has joined this year’s edition of AFI Fest to serve as guest artistic director. As part of the gig, DuVernay has hand-picked three independent films as a way to “amplify the voices and vision of women directors,” per the American Film Institute. Those films are Kat Candler’s Hellion from 2014 starring Juliette Lewis and Aaron Paul, Aurora Guerrero’s Mosquita y Mari from 2012 and Victoria Mahoney’s Yelling to the Sky from 2011 starring Gabourey Sidibe and Zoë Kravitz. More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN's Chloe Melas Champions War Hero Grandad's Memoir Ahead of 'Masters of the Air' DebutTIFF: Steven...
Comments / 0