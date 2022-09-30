Intraprocedural cortisol testing improves adrenal vein cannulation success and diagnostic accuracy in assessment of primary aldosteronism, in a medium throughput centre

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
Nature.com
GSDME deficiency leads to the aggravation of UVB-induced skin inflammation through enhancing recruitment and activation of neutrophils
Gasdermin E (GSDME)-mediated pyroptosis is induced in keratinocytes of UVB-challenged skin. The role of GSDME in UVB-caused skin damage remains unknown. To explore the role of GSDME in UVB-induced skin inflammation. We compared differences in skin appearance, histological features, keratinocyte death modalities, infiltration of immune cells, and levels of some inflammatory cytokines between Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice and wild type (WT) mice after UVB exposure. We explored whether keratinocytes contribute to GSDME deficiency-caused aggravation of UVB-induced skin inflammation in GSDME knockdown keratinocyte cultured in vitro and keratinocyte-specific Gsdme conditional knockout mice. We used anti-Ly6G antibody to deplete neutrophils and explore their role in UVB-caused skin damage. Skin damage and neutrophils infiltration were aggravated in UVB-challenged Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with UVB-challenged WT mice. Apoptosis and necroptosis, which were initiated together with GSDME-mediated pyroptosis in UVB-challenged WT mice, were not enhanced in UVB-challenged Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Neutrophils activation indicators and its recruiting cytokines were increased in skin tissue of UVB-challenged Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. However, GSDME knockdown did not lead to the further increase of mRNA and secretion of TNF-Î± and IL-6 in UVB-challenged keratinocytes. Skin damage was not aggravated in UVB-challenged Gsdme cKO mice. Neutrophils depletion alleviated UVB-caused skin damage in WT mice and Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, and eliminated its aggravation in Gsdmeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. This study demonstrates that GSDME plays a restrictive role in UVB-induced skin damage through inhibiting excessive recruitment and activation of neutrophils in the immune microenvironment in UVB-caused skin inflammation. However, keratinocytes might not contribute to this restrictive function.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Nature.com
Patient-derived tumor organoids as a platform of precision treatment for malignant brain tumors
Malignant brain tumors consist of malignancies originated primarily within the brain and the metastatic lesions disseminated from other organs. In spite of intensive studies, malignant brain tumors remain to be a medical challenge. Patient-derived organoid (PDO) can recapitulate the biological features of the primary tumor it was derived from and has emerged as a promising drug-screening model for precision therapy. Here we show a proof-of-concept based on early clinical study entailing the organoids derived from the surgically resected tumors of 26 patients with advanced malignant brain tumors enrolled during December 2020 to October 2021. The tumors included nine glioma patients, one malignant meningioma, one primary lymphoma patient, and 15 brain metastases. The primary tumor sites of the metastases included five from the lungs, three from the breasts, two from the ovaries, two from the colon, one from the testis, one of melanoma origin, and one of chondrosarcoma. Out of the 26 tissues, 13 (50%) organoids were successfully generated with a culture time of about 2Â weeks. Among these patients, three were further pursued to have the organoids derived from their tumor tissues tested for the sensitivity to different therapeutic drugs in parallel to their clinical care. Our results showed that the therapeutic effects observed by the organoid models were consistent to the responses of these patients to their treatments. Our study suggests that PDO can recapitulate patient responses in the clinic with high potential of implementation in personalized medicine of malignant brain tumors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Deubiquitylase OTUD1 confers Erlotinib sensitivity in non-small cell lung cancer through inhibition of nuclear translocation of YAP1
Evidence exists suggesting tumor-inhibiting properties of deubiquitylase OTUD1 in various malignancies. We herein investigated the anti-tumor effect and clarified the downstream mechanisms of OTUD1 in the chemoresistance of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. Expression of OTUD1 was examined in NSCLC (PC-9 cells) and erlotinib-resistant NSCLC (PC-9/ER) cell lines. OTUD1 was bioinformatically predicted to be weakly expressed in NSCLC tissue samples and verified in PC-9/ER cells. PC-9/ER cells were subsequently subjected to ectopic expression of OTUD1 alone or combined with SOX9 to dissect out the effect of OTUD1 on the proliferation, chemoresistance and apoptosis in vitro and in vivo. OTUD1 upregulation sensitized NSCLC cells to erlotinib both in vitro and in vivo. In the presence of OTUD1 overexpression, nuclear translocation of YAP1 was inhibited and its expression was inactivated. This effect of OTUD1 was associated with the decreased ubiquitination level of YAP1. SOX9/SPP1 inactivation was the consequence of inhibited nuclear translocation of YAP1. Overexpression of SOX9 reversed the inhibitory effect of OTUD1 on the resistance of NSCLC cells to erlotinib. In conclusion, our study reveals that OTUD1 potentially acts as a tumor suppressor and suppresses erlotinib resistance of NSCLC through the YAP1/SOX9/SPP1 axis, suggesting that OTUD1 may serve as a target for reducing chemoresistance for NSCLC.
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Nature.com
Evaluation of the metabolomic profile through H-NMR spectroscopy in ewes affected by postpartum hyperketonemia
Ketosis is one of the most important health problems in dairy sheep. The aim of this study was to evaluate the metabolic alterations in hyperketonemic (HYK) ewes. Forty-six adult Sardinian ewes were enrolled between 7"‰Â±"‰3Â days post-partum. Blood samples were collected from the jugular vein using Venosafe tubes containing clot activator from jugular vein after clinical examination. The concentration of Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) was determined in serum and used to divide ewes into assign ewes into: Non-HYK (serum BHB"‰<"‰0.80Â mmol/L) and HYK (serum BHB"‰â‰¥"‰0.80Â mmol/L) groups. Animal data and biochemical parameters of groups were examined with one-way ANOVA, and metabolite differences were tested using a t-test. A robust principal component analysis model and a heatmap were used to highlight common trends among metabolites. Over-representation analysis was performed to investigate metabolic pathways potentially altered in connection with BHB alterations. The metabolomic analysis identified 54 metabolites with 14 different between groups. These metabolites indicate altered ruminal microbial populations and fermentations; an interruption of the tricarboxylic acid cycle; initial lack of glucogenic substrates; mobilization of body reserves; the potential alteration of electron transport chain; influence on urea synthesis; alteration of nervous system, inflammatory response, and immune cell function.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt signaling mediates tumor progression and chemoresistance in gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma
Gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma (GNEC), a heterogeneous group of neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) derived from gastric neuroendocrine cells, has been shown to be more aggressive and chemoresistant in gastric cancer, which contributes to the poor prognosis. We analysed transcriptome profiles of tumor/non-tumor tissue from GNEC patients and GNEC cell lines to explore the underlying mechanisms. Our results suggest a critical role for synaptosomal-associated protein 25 kDa (SNAP25) in GNEC. SNAP25 was found to stabilize Akt via modulating its monoubiquitination. We further identified RUN domain containing 3A (RUNDC3A) as an upstream molecule that regulates SNAP25 expression, which is associated with tumor progression and chemoresistance in GNECs. Moreover, these findings were extended into multiple NENs including neuroendocrine carcinomas in the intestinal tract, lungs and pancreas. Identifying the RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt axis in NENs may provide a novel insight into the potential therapeutic target for patients with NENs.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Nature.com
Angular difference in human coronary artery governs endothelial cell structure and function
Blood vessel branch points exhibiting oscillatory/turbulent flow and lower wall shear stress (WSS) are the primary sites of atherosclerosis development. Vascular endothelial functions are essentially dependent on these tangible biomechanical forces including WSS. Herein, we explored the influence of blood vessel bifurcation angles on hemodynamic alterations and associated changes in endothelial function. We generated computer-aided design of a branched human coronary artery followed by 3D printing such designs with different bifurcation angles. Through computational fluid dynamics analysis, we observed that a larger branching angle generated more complex turbulent/oscillatory hemodynamics to impart minimum WSS at branching points. Through the detection of biochemical markers, we recorded significant alteration in eNOS, ICAM1, and monocyte attachment in EC grown in microchannel having 60o vessel branching angle which correlated with the lower WSS. The present study highlights the importance of blood vessel branching angle as one of the crucial determining factors in governing atherogenic-endothelial dysfunction.
Nature.com
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
Higher off-target amplicon detection rate in MiSeq v3 compared to v2 reagent kits in the context of 16S-rRNA-sequencing
One of the most widely used techniques in microbiota research is 16S-rRNA-sequencing. Several laboratory processes have been shown to impact sequencing results, especially in low biomass samples. Low biomass samples are prone to off-target amplification, where instead of bacterial DNA, host DNA is erroneously amplified. Knowledge on the laboratory processes influencing off-target amplification and detection is however scarce. We here expand on previous findings by demonstrating that off-target amplification is not limited to invasive biopsy samples, but is also an issue in low bacterial biomass respiratory (mucosal) samples, especially when below 0.3Â pg/Î¼L. We show that off-target amplification can partly be mitigated by using gel-based library purification methods. Importantly, we report a higher off-target amplicon detection rate when using MiSeq reagent kit v3 compared to v2 (mean 13.3% vs 0.1% off-target reads/sample, respectively), possibly as a result of differences in reagents or sequencing recipes. However, since after bioinformatic removal of off-target reads, MiSeq reagent kit v3 still results in a twofold higher number of reads when compared to v2, v3 is still preferred over v2. Together, these results add to the growing knowledge base on off-target amplification and detection, allowing researchers to anticipate this problem in 16S-rRNA-based microbiome studies involving lowÂ biomass samples.
Nature.com
Low C-C abundances in abiotic ethane
Distinguishing biotic compounds from abiotic ones is important in resource geology, biogeochemistry, and the search for life in the universe. Stable isotopes have traditionally been used to discriminate the origins of organic materials, with particular focus on hydrocarbons. However, despite extensive efforts, unequivocal distinction of abiotic hydrocarbons remains challenging. Recent development of clumped-isotope analysis provides more robust information because it is independent of the stable isotopic composition of the starting material. Here, we report data from a 13C-13C clumped-isotope analysis of ethane and demonstrate that the abiotically-synthesized ethane shows distinctively low 13C-13C abundances compared to thermogenic ethane. A collision frequency model predicts the observed low 13C-13C abundances (anti-clumping) in ethane produced from methyl radical recombination. In contrast, thermogenic ethane presumably exhibits near stochastic 13C-13C distribution inherited from the biological precursor, which undergoes C-C bond cleavage/recombination during metabolism. Further, we find an exceptionally high 13C-13C signature in ethane remaining after microbial oxidation. In summary, the approach distinguishes between thermogenic, microbially altered, and abiotic hydrocarbons. The 13C-13C signature can provide an important step forward for discrimination of the origin of organic molecules on Earth and in extra-terrestrial environments.
Nature.com
Pt"“O synergistic sites on MoO/Î³-MoN heterostructure for low-temperature reverse water"“gas shift reaction
In heterogeneous catalysis, the interface between active metal and support plays a key role in catalyzing various reactions. Specially, the synergistic effect between active metals and oxygen vacancies on support can greatly promote catalytic efficiency. However, the construction of high-density metal-vacancy synergistic sites on catalyst surface is very challenging. In this work, isolated Pt atoms are first deposited onto a very thin-layer of MoO3 surface stabilized on Î³-Mo2N. Subsequently, the Pt"“MoOx/Î³-Mo2N catalyst, containing abundant Pt cluster-oxygen vacancy (Ptn"“Ov) sites, is in situ constructed. This catalyst exhibits an unmatched activity and excellent stability in the reverse water-gas shift (RWGS) reaction at low temperature (300"‰Â°C). Systematic in situ characterizations illustrate that the MoO3 structure on the Î³-Mo2N surface can be easily reduced into MoOx (2"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰3), followed by the creation of sufficient oxygen vacancies. The Pt atoms are bonded with oxygen atoms of MoOx, and stable Pt clusters are formed. These high-density Ptn"“Ov active sites greatly promote the catalytic activity. This strategy of constructing metal-vacancy synergistic sites provides valuable insights for developing efficient supported catalysts.
Nature.com
Synthesis and photophysical investigations of pyridine-pyrazolate bound boron(III) diaryl complexes
This study presents the design and synthetic pathway of unsymmetric ligands based on pyridine-pyrazolate scaffold with Donor"“Acceptor (D"“A) molecular arrays and their boron complexes to achieve a large Stokes shift. Intermolecular charge transfer (ICT) triggered by the uneven molecular charge distribution from electronically dense pyrazolate (donor) part of the ligands to electron-deficient boron centre (acceptor) resulted in a mega Stokes shift up to 263Â nm for selected compounds while retaining the characteristic quantum efficiency and chemical stability. The photophysical properties of derivatization of pyrazolate group in the pyridine-pyrazolate scaffold of diaryl boron complexes were explored based on UV"“Visible, steady-state and time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy. An interesting dual emission along with quenching behaviour was also observed for 2-(6-methoxynaphthelene) 5-(2-pyridyl) pyrazolate boron complex (P5) due to the formation of a twisted intermolecular charge transfer (TICT) state from a locally excited (LE) state rendering it a potential candidate for sensing applications based on H-Bond quenching. In addition, the extended excited state lifetime of the reported compounds compared to classical boron-dipyrromethene (BODIPY) makes them suitable as potential probes for analytical applications requiring a longer excited state lifetime.
Nature.com
Niche deconvolution of the glioblastoma proteome reveals a distinct infiltrative phenotype within the proneural transcriptomic subgroup
Glioblastoma is often subdivided into three transcriptional subtypes (classical, proneural, mesenchymal) based on bulk RNA signatures that correlate with distinct genetic and clinical features. Potential cellular-level differences of these subgroups, such as the relative proportions of glioblastoma's hallmark histopathologic features (e.g. brain infiltration, microvascular proliferation), may provide insight into their distinct phenotypes but are, however, not well understood. Here we leverage machine learning and reference proteomic profiles derived from micro-dissected samples of these major histomorphologic glioblastoma features to deconvolute and estimate niche proportions in an independent proteogenomically-characterized cohort. This approach revealed a strong association of the proneural transcriptional subtype with a diffusely infiltrating phenotype. Similarly, enrichment of a microvascular proliferation proteomic signature was seen within the mesenchymal subtype. This study is the first to link differences in the cellular pathology signatures and transcriptional profiles of glioblastoma, providing potential new insights into the genetic drivers and poor treatment response of specific subsets of glioblastomas.
Comments / 0