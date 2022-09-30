Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens said there’s a scam going around the area about electric bills. Heiens said there have been reports of phone calls from non-local numbers to Altamont residents, or “ghost calls.” The caller claims to be someone from the Altamont electric department talking about payments being late and that their service will be shut off if payment is not received.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO