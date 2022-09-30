Read full article on original website
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Crosspoint Human Services Cuts Ribbon for New North Logan Facility
It’s a busy time for Crosspoint Human Services. Not only are they busy with their Supply Drive all through October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but they also cut the ribbon this past Friday for their new Professional Therapy Services building at 309 North Logan. Crosspoint CEO Lisa Rhodes said a big donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation made this possible.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Central Illinois police training for mental health cases questioned, involuntary commitment issues remain
Tisha Bryson has been shackled, hospitalized and shoved to the ground by central Illinois law enforcement officers more times than she can count while experiencing a mental health crisis. “I try not to hold grudges,” Bryson said, a resident of Hammond in Piatt County, about 40 miles southwest of Champaign....
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Our Vermilion County Hero for October is Jeannie Stream
Our Vermilion County Hero for October 2022 is Jeannie Stream of Rossville, IL. She is an EMT, business owner, and mother of 4. She was nominated by her youngest son, Jordan, who says that she goes above and beyond for her family and her community every day. Vermilion County Heroes...
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November
Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department – Illegal Compensation? Fraudulent Documents? Illegal Meetings?
The Edgar County Health Department is once again plagued with financial malfeasance and disregard for the law. In 2013 and 2019, two employees were charged with theft of funds. We covered those events in the articles linked here and here. The County Health Department Board is appointed by the Edgar...
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Bank Warns Customers of Fraudulent Activity
The following has been released by Dieterich Bank:. Customers are receiving fraudulent text messages inquiring about debit card transactions. The text requests the customer to call a non-bank related number to validate card & personal demographic information. Dieterich Bank no longer sends text messages requesting a response from customers for...
Effingham Radio
Electric Payment Scam Is Circulating Locally
Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens said there’s a scam going around the area about electric bills. Heiens said there have been reports of phone calls from non-local numbers to Altamont residents, or “ghost calls.” The caller claims to be someone from the Altamont electric department talking about payments being late and that their service will be shut off if payment is not received.
wmay.com
Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen
A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
Retirees poised to lose access to Carle doctors barring agreement
URBANA, Ill. WCIA — There is no guarantee Carle Health will continue to treat retired state workers after the end of the year. “Carle is not committing” to see patients who enroll in the only health insurance plan the state has offered its retirees for the next at least five years — Aetna Medicare Advantage […]
dailyeasternnews.com
Men’s soccer loses to Southern Indiana in home opener
As the Eastern men’s soccer team started attacking early in Saturday afternoon’s home opener at Lakeside Field, Southern Indiana was able to shut the Panthers down 3-2 by scoring two goals in the last 15 minutes of the match. EIU’s early level of attack led to 10 total...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Two Deaths In Paris Apartment Fire –
Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, has released details on an early Saturday morning apartment house fire that has resulted in the death of two Paris residents. A call came into the Edgar County 911 Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. Saturday, October 1. The caller stated that the apartment structure was on fire and that she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment. Paris Police, Paris Fire Department, Vermilion Fire Department, and Paris Ambulance all responded to the call.
WAND TV
2 killed in apartment fire
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead after an apartment house caught fire, according to the Edgar County Coroner. According to Coroner Scott Barrett, a call came into Edgar County Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. on Saturday for a report of an apartment fire on South Central Street in Paris. The caller stated she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment.
newschannel20.com
2 teens arrested for stealing pizza delivery driver's car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle. Decatur Police say it happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Dennis Avenue. We're told that while the pizza delivery driver was walking to the front door to make the...
