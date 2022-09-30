When Dr. Jessica Klemens thinks about the stakes of this year’s election in Pennsylvania, she imagines being summoned to the emergency room at the hospital where she works in Montgomery County and being presented with a patient bleeding heavily from the beginnings of a miscarriage. “If I go down there, and she’s hemorrhaging, but there’s still a fetal heartbeat” — and, if Klemens treats that patient as she’s been trained to as an OB-GYN — “based on this [proposed] legislation, I would be committing a crime.” She thinks about ectopic pregnancies, about patients she’s seen whose water broke at 16 or 18 weeks and who, if left untreated, would develop infections that would spread from their uteruses to their bloodstreams.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO