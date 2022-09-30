Read full article on original website
WebMD
Two-Thirds of U.S. Adults Not Getting COVID-19 Booster Soon, Survey Shows
Oct. 2, 2022 -- Americans are not showing great enthusiasm for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine – if they’ve even heard about it, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey says. About two-third of respondents say they’re not getting the booster vaccine anytime soon, if at all. Twelve percent...
Wellcare Expands Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Offerings for 2023
Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans available in 209 new counties. Wellcare will offer a total of 102 Prescription Drug Plans nationwide. Design (VBID) model to improve health outcomes and lower costs for members with low-income subsidy on all Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) Amazon added to preferred retail pharmacy network†
Washington Examiner
Social Security and the poverty line
Living off Social Security alone, the financial website Motley Fool warns , “your income would be barely above the poverty level.” Georgetown University retirement policy expert Angela Antonelli agrees, telling CNBC the average Social Security benefit “doesn’t put you much above the poverty level.” That’s a widely held view, and seemingly buttresses progressive calls to expand Social Security across the board.
healthleadersmedia.com
Medicare Advantage Premiums to Decline by Nearly 8%
Groups are applauding CMS for lowering premiums ahead of the upcoming Medicare open enrollment period. — The Biden administration announced it will lower premiums for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in 2023, a decision backed groups like America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and Better Medicare Alliance (BMA). Beneficiaries will see...
Simulation Training is Vital in Nursing Education and Addresses the Shortage of Nurses
Ebbs and flows in the need for nurses and the number of students entering nursing programs are common, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a more severe nursing shortage than has been previously experienced. At the height of the pandemic, nursing schools suspended in-person classes and were essentially closed. At the same time, many experienced nurses chose early retirement. These factors came together to create the global nursing shortage we are currently facing.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Higher energy prices nationwide tied to government policies
(The Center Square) – Americans are struggling with higher gas and energy prices around the country with some states faring worse than others, a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council shows. The report says “when the government inserts itself into the energy markets, taxpayers foot the bill,”...
‘It Scares the Hell Out of People’: Dems Are Searching for Signs Abortion Will Save Them on Election Day
When Dr. Jessica Klemens thinks about the stakes of this year’s election in Pennsylvania, she imagines being summoned to the emergency room at the hospital where she works in Montgomery County and being presented with a patient bleeding heavily from the beginnings of a miscarriage. “If I go down there, and she’s hemorrhaging, but there’s still a fetal heartbeat” — and, if Klemens treats that patient as she’s been trained to as an OB-GYN — “based on this [proposed] legislation, I would be committing a crime.” She thinks about ectopic pregnancies, about patients she’s seen whose water broke at 16 or 18 weeks and who, if left untreated, would develop infections that would spread from their uteruses to their bloodstreams.
Dr. Tania Small, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, Appointed to the Board of Governors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) announces the appointment of Tania Small, MD, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, to its board of governors today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005159/en/ Dr. Tania Small, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, Appointed to the Board of Governors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) (Photo: Business Wire)
New Democrat Coalition backs privacy bill
The centrist New Democrat Coalition (NDC) on Tuesday backed a privacy bill — currently stalled in the House — that would create a comprehensive national privacy law to protect consumer data and prohibit discrimination based on personal information. The American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA) passed out...
U.S. government awards $266 million to build public health workforce
The federal government awarded more than $266 million in American Rescue Plan funding to grow the nation's community and public health workforce, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. Driving the news: The department is investing $225.5 million in community health workers and $40.7 million in public health...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Force Therapeutics Enables Provision of Remote Monitoring
Force Therapeutics announced the availability of its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solution, which allows health systems, physician practices and ambulatory surgical centers to provide patients with virtual physical therapy and remote monitoring that adheres to CMS guidelines. The company's provider-prescribed digital care management platform is validated to provide compliant documentation...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Humana significantly expands Medicare Advantage health plan offerings in 2023 with focus on greater value for members
Premiums, dental and Rx benefit enhancements, new allowances, a. co-branded plan, and simplified access to prescriptions offer more options for beneficiaries. (NYSE: HUM) today released details of its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2023 – with a clear focus on benefits and support based on what its members have said they want and need.
daystech.org
Researchers create guide for fair and equitable AI in health care
During the previous a number of a long time, well being care programs have amassed large shops of affected person information by digital well being data, logging, disease-linked genetic aberrations, drug interactions, success charges of most cancers therapies and extra. Now, docs and researchers with entry to this trove of...
MedicalXpress
Better Asthma and COPD Drugs with Fewer Side Effects Are Within Reach
Bronchodilators, the most common type of asthma-fighting drug, inhibits contractions of airway smooth muscle that are induced by stimulating receptors on the muscle's surface. New research highlights a novel mechanism for the drugs and will aid in the development of better medications for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The findings are detailed in a new article by researchers from Dundalk Institute of Technology in Ireland and Queen's University in Northern Ireland.
beckerspayer.com
Meet the BCBS CEOs in the West
Most of the nation's largest health payers have a single CEO at the helm and operate under one name across many states. In contrast, Blue Cross and Blue Shield payers function as smaller, independent companies, though they are often the largest insurer within their respective state. Meet the individuals leading...
techaiapp.com
Critical CCPA Compliance Lessons to Learn from Sephora Settlement
California AG Announces First Enforcement Actions from the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Following an investigation into the privacy practices of Sephora surrounding its collection, use, and sale of consumers’ online activities and other personal information, the California Attorney General (AG) and Sephora agreed to a settlement. On August...
Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼
Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the pla n's decision.
beckerspayer.com
18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023
CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
profarmer.com
Supreme Court on Monday Hears Oral Arguments Re: WOTUS Challenge to Clean Water Act
Employment report Friday | Flurry of Fed speakers again | CR signed into law | Prop 12 challenge. Congress has departed the Capitol and will not return until Nov. 14, after Nov. 8 elections. President Joe Biden signed the continuing resolution (CR) into law Friday evening, but the real battle...
healthleadersmedia.com
Medicare Payment Cuts Could Lead to Fewer Beneficiaries Served
A survey of physicians reveals the potential ramifications of the impending 8.5% slashing of Medicare rates in 2023. — Many providers are considering reducing or eliminating the number of Medicare beneficiaries served to offset looming Medicare payment cuts, according to a survey conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).
