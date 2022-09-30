ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lefty Graves

Woman finds homeless people sleeping on her front porch; they become like family

People Sleeping On Front PorchCamille Watson/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Not everyone who is homeless is a creep. Often, families are left homeless due to abusive situations, loss of a job, medical issues, or other down on your luck type of events. This is the case in the situation that my friend and I experienced.
dailypaws.com

How Ava the Rottweiler and Blue the Emu Became Best Friends Who Love Zoomies

We've all seen unlikely friendships form in nature—the golden retriever and goose, the Chiweenie and the tortoise, the cheetah and the Labrador. But we have a new favorite duo: Ava the Rottweiler and Blue the emu, who absolutely delight us on TikTok. They met when their owner, Jennifer Walters,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Burleson, TX
pethelpful.com

Man Shares 5 Things His Golden Retriever Taught His Puppy and It's Beyond Cute

You know why it's great to get your dog a puppy? You always have a teacher to show them new things! It's the perfect system, as one man online knows all too well. TikTok creator @elliegoldenlife relies on his Golden to lead things around their house and watching Ellie show younger dog Emma the ropes is just so perfect.
PETS
msn.com

German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuffed Animals#Sleepover#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Library
pethelpful.com

Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
PETS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Zookeepers in love with new giraffe who wears heart on his cheek

A zoo has expressed its love for its new giraffe Mburo, which has a cute little heart-shaped marking on his cheek. Marwell Zoo took delivery of the three-year-old weeks after the sudden death of its giraffe Irsula. Mburo is the first male giraffe at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Video of Golden Retriever Meeting Her New Puppy Brother Fills Us With Happiness

There are few things more precious than a dog meeting the new puppy their family just adopted. Many dogs are overjoyed to discover their parents brought home their very own playmate, and the two become fast friends. This is exactly how one pup reacted recently when meeting her new puppy brother!
PETS
dogster.com

Is a Donut Bed Right for Your Dog?

Dogs are natural denning creatures, and donut beds are great for dogs to feel cozy and secure while sleeping. A dog donut bed has a circular shape specifically designed to accommodate a dog’s natural inclinations to nest and burrow. Donut dog beds are especially great for:. dogs who have...
PETS
Feting Blue

An adorable video of a service dog choosing his own present.

The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Twitter by Buitengebieden. Who doesn't like birthday presents? Everyone likes them, right?. Birthday presents are too much of a cute thing. They are the chance we get to make someone's day. We want them to be happy, so we bring them their favorite cake and presents, hoping for a smile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy