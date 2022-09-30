ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

theweektoday.com

School store named for educator who helped make it happen

In a voice quivering with emotion, veteran educator Clifford Sylvia told a crowd gathered at the Wareham High School store and in-house credit union Friday, Sept. 30 that “31 years of my happiest years were spent in this school.’’. Although he later worked as a principal at Sandwich...
WAREHAM, MA
rimonthly.com

West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire

During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
theweektoday.com

Rochester Country Fair rallies in the rain

ROCHESTER – The Rochester Country Fair hit yet another stroke of bad luck on Saturday, Oct. 1. The beloved annual event has been canceled for the past three years, and was set to make a triumphant return for one day only in 2022. However, the weather drastically affected the turnout. Rain poured down from the skies starting as early as 7 a.m. with no sign of letting up throughout the day.
ROCHESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham Police Association hosts blood drive for Rochester child

WAREHAM – In honor of Rochester child Rylie Dion and her ongoing battle at the Boston Children’s Hospital, the Wareham Police Association is hosting a blood drive. The drive will take place at the police station at 2515 Cranberry Hwy on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Learn movie makeup, make crafts with library events

MATTAPOISETT – October consists of a full calendar of events at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. From monster makeup to Dungeons and Dragons, the program offerings are spook-tacular. Ever wonder what it takes to turn yourself into a realistic zombie? Or how to make a real gross looking flesh...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver

CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
CARVER, MA
FUN 107

Dancing Witches Are Taking Over a Westport Craft Fair and They Want You to ‘Shake Your Bacon’

Good people of Westport, get ready to Shake Your Bacon. Have you ever wanted to see witches dance? Well, now you can. The Divine Wellness & Psychic Craft Fair in Westport on Oct. 30 will include a raffle for prizes, card readings, face painting, and much more. Costumes are strongly encouraged, so anyone who comes in costume will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize from craft fair vendors.
WESTPORT, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, October 4: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Get professional tips on hydrangea care

MARION – Joan Harrison, a Cape Cod resident, will be at the Sippican Woman’s Club offering expert advice on the selection, planting and care of hydrangeas. Harrison will be at the club’s program meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Their meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. with an array of finger foods, tea and coffee.
MARION, MA
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Monthly

’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Volunteers clean up YMCA campgrounds

On Sept. 29, 25 staff members from Blue Cross Blue Shield visited the Gleason Family YMCA in Wareham to clean up campgrounds and trails and paint foursquare and hopscotch on the blacktop. This was part of a service project organized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts whereby 3,000 employees...
WAREHAM, MA
speedonthewater.com

Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up

The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
NEWPORT, RI
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
BOURNE, MA
theweektoday.com

Preliminary urban renewal plan presents options for Wareham Village

Art galleries, restaurants and even light industry could move into Wareham Village under a preliminary urban renewal plan that was presented to the Planning Board and Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 30. But to do that, said Emily Innes, a contracted consultant for the plan’s development, the Planning Board and Redevelopment...
WAREHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Historic Bristol Lighthouse Sells Above Asking Price

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse. GoLocal first reported the historic property going on the market in August. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, sold for $805,000. Kim Holland, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace represented the seller. James King of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. The property was listed at $750,000.
BRISTOL, RI

