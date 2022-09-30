Read full article on original website
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
Raise a Stein to the Return of Oktoberfest on Pier 3 in Downtown New Bedford
Raise a stein glass in preparation for the 16th annual Oktoberfest returning to downtown New Bedford on Saturday, Oct. 1, 3 to 11 p.m. Christian Silveira, a member of the SouthCoast Business Alliance, joined Michael and Maddie about what to expect at Pier 3. SouthCoast Business Alliance Gives Back. Silveira...
theweektoday.com
School store named for educator who helped make it happen
In a voice quivering with emotion, veteran educator Clifford Sylvia told a crowd gathered at the Wareham High School store and in-house credit union Friday, Sept. 30 that “31 years of my happiest years were spent in this school.’’. Although he later worked as a principal at Sandwich...
rimonthly.com
West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire
During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
theweektoday.com
Rochester Country Fair rallies in the rain
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Country Fair hit yet another stroke of bad luck on Saturday, Oct. 1. The beloved annual event has been canceled for the past three years, and was set to make a triumphant return for one day only in 2022. However, the weather drastically affected the turnout. Rain poured down from the skies starting as early as 7 a.m. with no sign of letting up throughout the day.
theweektoday.com
Wareham Police Association hosts blood drive for Rochester child
WAREHAM – In honor of Rochester child Rylie Dion and her ongoing battle at the Boston Children’s Hospital, the Wareham Police Association is hosting a blood drive. The drive will take place at the police station at 2515 Cranberry Hwy on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
theweektoday.com
Learn movie makeup, make crafts with library events
MATTAPOISETT – October consists of a full calendar of events at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. From monster makeup to Dungeons and Dragons, the program offerings are spook-tacular. Ever wonder what it takes to turn yourself into a realistic zombie? Or how to make a real gross looking flesh...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
Dancing Witches Are Taking Over a Westport Craft Fair and They Want You to ‘Shake Your Bacon’
Good people of Westport, get ready to Shake Your Bacon. Have you ever wanted to see witches dance? Well, now you can. The Divine Wellness & Psychic Craft Fair in Westport on Oct. 30 will include a raffle for prizes, card readings, face painting, and much more. Costumes are strongly encouraged, so anyone who comes in costume will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize from craft fair vendors.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police recognize officer after family reveals commitment to elderly resident who passed away
A Fall River police officer gave some special time to a city resident with no fanfare and the FRPD and family of the woman wanted to recognize him. The Fall River Police Department let it be known that one of their own had gone out of their way to spend time with an elderly city resident.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
theweektoday.com
Get professional tips on hydrangea care
MARION – Joan Harrison, a Cape Cod resident, will be at the Sippican Woman’s Club offering expert advice on the selection, planting and care of hydrangeas. Harrison will be at the club’s program meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Their meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. with an array of finger foods, tea and coffee.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Monthly
’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
theweektoday.com
Volunteers clean up YMCA campgrounds
On Sept. 29, 25 staff members from Blue Cross Blue Shield visited the Gleason Family YMCA in Wareham to clean up campgrounds and trails and paint foursquare and hopscotch on the blacktop. This was part of a service project organized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts whereby 3,000 employees...
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
theweektoday.com
Preliminary urban renewal plan presents options for Wareham Village
Art galleries, restaurants and even light industry could move into Wareham Village under a preliminary urban renewal plan that was presented to the Planning Board and Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 30. But to do that, said Emily Innes, a contracted consultant for the plan’s development, the Planning Board and Redevelopment...
GoLocalProv
Historic Bristol Lighthouse Sells Above Asking Price
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International announced the sale of the Bristol Ferry Lighthouse. GoLocal first reported the historic property going on the market in August. The home, located at 7 Old Ferry Road, sold for $805,000. Kim Holland, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace represented the seller. James King of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer. The property was listed at $750,000.
