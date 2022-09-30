He's handsome, affable, talented, and one of the most legendary actors in the history of television. His name is Dean Butler, and in the 1970s and early '80s, he portrayed Almanzo, opposite Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, on the family TV show, Little House on the Prairie. Prairie, which was produced and directed by its star, Michael Landon (Bonanza/Highway to Heaven), was based on the famed novels of the same name that featured the adventures of the real-life Laura Ingels. The show originally aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983.

12 DAYS AGO