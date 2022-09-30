ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Investigators looking for man suspected in gun discharge at Arundel Mills Mall

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a man in connection with the suspected accidental discharge of a gun at the Arundel Mills Mall food court over the weekend, Anne Arundel Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reported shots fired at the mall. Investigators said the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when a concealed gun fired into the floor. No injuries were reported from the actual gunshot.  Police believe the suspect fled with patrons who were running from the scene."We'll go through a process to see who he was, is he of legal age, does he have legal permits, was this an actual firearm, what exactly occurred and pursue anything if need be—if it's even pertinent," said police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner on Saturday. 
WMDT.com

Two 15-year-olds charged with stealing a car in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Two teens have been charged following a stolen vehicle investigation in the Dover area. Officers began investigating Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a stolen Kia Rio earlier in the day. The vehicle was located occupied in the 300 block of Fulton Street, and Dover officers requested the Street Crimes Unit to respond and contact the occupants. Before officers arrived, the suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle and began walking away.
WMDT.com

16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
foxbaltimore.com

2 dogs, puppy stolen in armed robbery in Laurel, police say

LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — People attempting to sell a dog in Laurel Sunday were robbed at gunpoint, Anne Arundel County police said. Police were called to the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. after a report of a robbery. The victims told police they met two men and a woman in a parking lot of an apartment complex to conduct the sale.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
fox5dc.com

3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
Daily Voice

Police ID 22-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Baltimore Housing Complex

Police investigators in Baltimore have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down in Landsdowne on Rosh Hashanah late last month. Maliq L. Hilton was found by Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 suffering from a gunshot wound in the unit block of Birdsnest Court, according to police.
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
Daily Voice

Father Dubbed 'Clown Brown' Sentenced For Selling PCP, Cocaine, Heroin With Son In Maryland

An Annapolis resident known as "Clown Brown” won’t be laughing any time soon after being sentenced to a decade behind bars for a drug operation with his 42-year-old son. Keith Brown, 64, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine, officials announced.
CBS Baltimore

A different suspect is in line to face charges in the killing of Hae Min Lee, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A potential suspect could soon be facing charges in connection with the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, according to multiple sources. The 18-year-old high school student went missing in January 1999. Her body was found weeks later in Baltimore City's Leakin Park.The case became internationally famous due to the popular podcast, 'Serial,' which put a spotlight on Adnan Syed.Syed had been convicted for the murder of Lee but always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison less than two weeks ago after spending 23 years behind bars when a judge overturned his conviction. The decision to overturn the conviction came...
CBS Baltimore

Officer injured while responding to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel responded to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River around 4:05 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Police Department. It involved several vehicles, including a Baltimore County school bus, police said.Several adults were taken to local hospitals but no children were injured, police said.A Baltimore County officer en route to the crash was involved in a separate collision, according to authorities.He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that he is expected to survive, police said.The other driver involved in the collision was treated for their injuries on site, according to authorities.
WUSA9

Two men shot, killed in separate shootings within 24 hours in DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart over the weekend in Washington D.C. DC police said the first shooting happened in the 1300 block of Adams Street, Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. An 18-year-old Ronald Porter of Northeast D.C., was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
