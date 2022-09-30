Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Accused of killing his stepson, Baltimore police officer enters Alford plea
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer accused of killing his stepson has entered an Alford plea in the case, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Under the plea, Eric Banks, 35, did not admit guilt but acknowledged a jury was likely to find him guilty.
Bay Net
Police Investigating A Suspected Overdose At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Another student later in the day began to feel ill and...
'It had to be a setup': Citizens react to the ATM theft near North Milton
Last year's ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the city came out to more than 60. This year, between the beginning of June and the end of September, there were around 20.
Investigators looking for man suspected in gun discharge at Arundel Mills Mall
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a man in connection with the suspected accidental discharge of a gun at the Arundel Mills Mall food court over the weekend, Anne Arundel Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reported shots fired at the mall. Investigators said the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when a concealed gun fired into the floor. No injuries were reported from the actual gunshot. Police believe the suspect fled with patrons who were running from the scene."We'll go through a process to see who he was, is he of legal age, does he have legal permits, was this an actual firearm, what exactly occurred and pursue anything if need be—if it's even pertinent," said police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Two 15-year-olds charged with stealing a car in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Two teens have been charged following a stolen vehicle investigation in the Dover area. Officers began investigating Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a stolen Kia Rio earlier in the day. The vehicle was located occupied in the 300 block of Fulton Street, and Dover officers requested the Street Crimes Unit to respond and contact the occupants. Before officers arrived, the suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle and began walking away.
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
foxbaltimore.com
2 dogs, puppy stolen in armed robbery in Laurel, police say
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — People attempting to sell a dog in Laurel Sunday were robbed at gunpoint, Anne Arundel County police said. Police were called to the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. after a report of a robbery. The victims told police they met two men and a woman in a parking lot of an apartment complex to conduct the sale.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
Police ID 22-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Baltimore Housing Complex
Police investigators in Baltimore have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down in Landsdowne on Rosh Hashanah late last month. Maliq L. Hilton was found by Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 suffering from a gunshot wound in the unit block of Birdsnest Court, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street. The driver told police they were...
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Dollar General In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 4:12 pm, the suspect filled a tote with various items and left the Dollar General store on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park without paying.
Father Dubbed 'Clown Brown' Sentenced For Selling PCP, Cocaine, Heroin With Son In Maryland
An Annapolis resident known as "Clown Brown” won’t be laughing any time soon after being sentenced to a decade behind bars for a drug operation with his 42-year-old son. Keith Brown, 64, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine, officials announced.
A different suspect is in line to face charges in the killing of Hae Min Lee, sources say
BALTIMORE -- A potential suspect could soon be facing charges in connection with the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, according to multiple sources. The 18-year-old high school student went missing in January 1999. Her body was found weeks later in Baltimore City's Leakin Park.The case became internationally famous due to the popular podcast, 'Serial,' which put a spotlight on Adnan Syed.Syed had been convicted for the murder of Lee but always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison less than two weeks ago after spending 23 years behind bars when a judge overturned his conviction. The decision to overturn the conviction came...
Officer injured while responding to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Middle River
BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel responded to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River around 4:05 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Police Department. It involved several vehicles, including a Baltimore County school bus, police said.Several adults were taken to local hospitals but no children were injured, police said.A Baltimore County officer en route to the crash was involved in a separate collision, according to authorities.He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that he is expected to survive, police said.The other driver involved in the collision was treated for their injuries on site, according to authorities.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 6 adults taken to hospital after multiple vehicle crash in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Six people were taken to an area hospital Monday after a multiple vehicle crash, involving a school bus, in Middle River, county police said. County police said officers responded to Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road just after 4 p.m. for the crash. The crash involved...
Officer won't be charged for killing man after having fingers bit in Crofton
A police officer has been cleared in the January shooting death of 20-year-old man in Crofton. Anne Arundel County officer Jonathan Ricci killed Dyonta Quarles Jr. inside his home on January 30.
Two men shot, killed in separate shootings within 24 hours in DC
WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart over the weekend in Washington D.C. DC police said the first shooting happened in the 1300 block of Adams Street, Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. An 18-year-old Ronald Porter of Northeast D.C., was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Maryland police capture wanted murder suspect in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted...
Comments / 0