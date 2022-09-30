Read full article on original website
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
Wyoming Unclaimed Property Pays out $2.564 Million in First Quarter
Treasurer’s Office still holding approximately $97 million owed to State residents. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office issued 2,389 checks totaling $2.564 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. The first-quarter results included $1.07 million paid in the month of September highlighted by a...
Youngkin's Virginia energy plan gets mixed reaction from lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources. The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers. Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who...
Whitmer signs $1B spending plan, including economic development
(The Center Square) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1 billion bipartisan plan to lure economic development projects into the state through a $846 million fund. Supporters say the spending will keep Michigan a heavyweight automaker but detractors say it’s corporate welfare. “Today, I am proud to...
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
Harvest in full swing across much of Iowa
DES MOINES -- Harvest is in full swing, with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay. “Iowa farmers are moving...
Oklahoma bans gender reassignment treatment for minors at Oklahoma University Health
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to ban gender reassignment treatments for children, including hormone replacement therapy, at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. Senate Bill 3 is part of a package allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to health care organizations. Senate Speaker Pro Tem Greg Treat said...
Is California’s economy headed for recession? | Dan Walters
California’s economy exploded as the state emerged from a relatively brief but severe recession caused by business shutdowns that Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered in 2020 to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtually overnight, more than 2 million Californians lost their jobs and the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to more than...
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
These 10 California donors gave over $56.3 million
In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates...
Ohio lawmaker wants to double paid family leave for state employees
(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio. "My hope is...
Poll shows Illinoisans favor Predatory Loan Prevention Act which caps interest
(The Center Square) – As lenders highlight the negative effects of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, a new poll shows Illinoisans are in favor of the law. As of March 2021, payday loans in Illinois have an interest rate cap of 36%. The act provides that any loan made in excess of 36% is considered null and void, and no entity has the “right to collect, attempt to collect, receive, or retain any principal, fee, interest, or charges related to the loan.”
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries announced Friday that the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent...
Investment losses hit Louisiana pension system for a $1B loss as liability increases by $600M
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System lost $1 billion in investments last year, as the plan's unfunded liabilities increased $600 million, according to an independent auditor's report. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued a contracted audit report for LASERS last month that shows the total pension...
Kansas tax collects near $1B last month
(The Center Square) – Tax collections in Kansas neared $1 billion last month, state officials said Monday. Total tax receipts for September were $961 million. According to the governor’s office, those collections were $96.2 million over original estimations. They also reflect 9.6% growth when compared to last September.
Illinois quick hits: Village rejects 'anti-corporate tax incentive,' gas stations sue Oak Park
Arlington Heights rejects 'anti-corporate tax incentive' measure. An organization’s campaign to prevent the village of Arlington Heights from providing tax incentives for a proposed Chicago Bears stadium complex has hit a snag. On Monday, the village board voted to reject a proposed “anti-corporate tax incentive” ordinance. The ordinance was...
Georgia to receive $38M federal grant to expand charter schools
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a nearly $38.3 million grant to fund the expansion of charter schools throughout Georgia. The money awarded to the State Charter Schools Foundation of Georgia is from the fiscal 2022 Charter Schools Program State Entity grant competition. The grant will fund the expansion of the Georgia Strategic Charter School Growth Initiative.
Year after media exposed security flaw, Missouri's IT gets high marks
(The Center Square) – Less than a year after Republican Gov. Mike Parson reported a “hack” into an online database, Missouri’s IT division was awarded an "A-" for overall performance for the sixth straight year. Last October, a reporter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notified the...
Chris Cournoyer, Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. As a former School Board member and mother of 4 children, it is extremely important to me that we continue to make education a top priority in Iowa. Currently just over 56% of our total state budget is spent on education.
'Misleading and deceitful' — Mailer uses suggestive photos to attack legislative candidate
A flyer that landed in northeast Lincoln mailboxes last week accusing a legislative candidate of trying to “radically transform” the state itself radically transformed the person it was attacking. So much so that the mailer attacking George Dungan, who will square off against Russ Barger for the District...
