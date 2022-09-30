Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car
Kyle Larson echoed HMS teammate Chase Elliott's remarks earlier this week and harshly criticized NASCAR for taking a step backward in safety with the Next Gen car. The post Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Elliott: NASCAR’s new Next Gen car a step backward in safety
NASCAR’s most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s top drivers essentially have turned into an angry mob as they head into Sunday’s playoff race at...
Elliott advances in NASCAR playoffs with Talladega victory
Chase Elliott raced his way into the next round of the playoffs with a victory Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in the first clean race yet of this year's postseason
FOX Sports
Allmendinger wins Talladega to advance in Xfinity playoffs
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger finally won his first race on a superspeedway with a last-lap pass that allowed him to beat Sam Mayer to the Talladega Superspeedway finish line by less than three feet. Allmendinger's fourth Xfinity Series win of the season locked him into the next...
NBC Sports
Chase Elliott wins Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway
Chase Elliott had the moves, the power and the drafting help when he needed them. Elliott shot to the lead in a web of traffic in the final five miles and won Sunday’s 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott, winning for the fifth time this year, thus earned a spot in the playoffs’ Round of 8. It will mark Elliott’s sixth appearance in that playoff round.
racer.com
Allmendinger finally gets first Xfinity superspeedway win at Talladega
Three times A.J. Allmendinger has led at the white flag on a superspeedway and not been able to lead the next lap to earn the big trophy. On Saturday, the veteran waited and pulled ahead of the field in the final feet coming to the Sparks 300 checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway and edged 19-year old Sam Mayer by 0.015s – about three feet — in a photo finish to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at NASCAR’s biggest track.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Sporting News
NASCAR lineup at Talladega: Starting order, pole for 2022 playoff race
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have been defined by shocking results. All four postseason races have ended with a non-playoff driver holding the trophy in victory lane. Last week, Tyler Reddick took his place there. Reddick fought through the chaos to take the checkered flag at Texas after a day (and night) filled with bumps, bruises and caution flags.
Popculture
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 YellaWood 500
The 2022 NASCAR season is winding down, and the fifth playoff race of the year takes place on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. This will be the second time the drivers will compete at Talladega, and its likely history could be made at the 2022 YellaWood 500. The race will start at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App.
racer.com
The final DPi champions: Meyer Shank Racing
With tensions high on their respective pitboxes, Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing battled down to the wire to determine the winner of Motul Petit Le Mans and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title. It came down to a broken WTR Acura and a season full of ups and downs bookended by victories for new champions Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Meyer Shank Racing.
racer.com
Ganassi Cadillacs take each other out at Petit Le Mans
An absolute disaster for Chip Ganassi Racing, which had two cars in contention for Petit Le Mans victory, struck with less than an hour left as Renger van der Zande in the No. 01 Cadillac and Earl Bamber in the No. 02 came together while going side by side into Turn 1. Both cars ended up off course and into the tires, leaving Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura and Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura to fight for the race win and the championship.
