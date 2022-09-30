An absolute disaster for Chip Ganassi Racing, which had two cars in contention for Petit Le Mans victory, struck with less than an hour left as Renger van der Zande in the No. 01 Cadillac and Earl Bamber in the No. 02 came together while going side by side into Turn 1. Both cars ended up off course and into the tires, leaving Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura and Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura to fight for the race win and the championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO