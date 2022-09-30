Read full article on original website
These 10 California donors gave over $56.3 million
In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates...
Oklahoma bans gender reassignment treatment for minors at Oklahoma University Health
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to ban gender reassignment treatments for children, including hormone replacement therapy, at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. Senate Bill 3 is part of a package allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to health care organizations. Senate Speaker Pro Tem Greg Treat said...
Idaho debates: Arkoosh, Labrador clash in fiery debate for attorney general
BOISE — The two rivals to be the next Idaho attorney general clashed in a live, televised debate Monday night, on issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing the attorney general’s office. Republican Raúl Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman and state legislator,...
Nevada candidates for governor debate education, abortion, and the economy
(The Center Square) – During Nevada's gubernatorial debate, Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican opponent Joe Lombardo sparred over education, the economy, and abortion. On education, Sisolak rejected the idea of bringing school choice to Nevada but supported a raise for teachers. "We cannot afford to have school...
Stitt signs bill preventing gender-transition treatments for minors at OU medical facilities
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed legislation that will prevent minors from receiving certain gender transition treatments from University of Oklahoma medical facilities. Senate Bill 3xx, passed during last week's special legislative session, threatened to withhold $108.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, including nearly $40 million for children's behavioral health, unless the procedures were stopped. The procedures included "top" surgery and hormone treatments to delay puberty.
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed...
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question
JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois' biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images of...
Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a “fundamental right to organize...
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
Ohio lawmaker wants to double paid family leave for state employees
(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio. "My hope is...
'Misleading and deceitful' — Mailer uses suggestive photos to attack legislative candidate
A flyer that landed in northeast Lincoln mailboxes last week accusing a legislative candidate of trying to “radically transform” the state itself radically transformed the person it was attacking. So much so that the mailer attacking George Dungan, who will square off against Russ Barger for the District...
$6 million headed to Iowa schools for mental health support
DES MOINES — Iowa will receive about $6 million in federal grant dollars to help schools address student well-being. The U.S. Department of Education last week announced awards to states and territories totaling nearly $1 billion through the bipartisan gun violence bill signed by President Joe Biden in June in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
Missouri governor to sign major election-year package of tax cuts and incentives
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is set to take a victory lap after the Missouri Senate signed off on the last piece of an election-year package of tax cuts and tax incentives Tuesday. The governor is scheduled to sign the legislation in his office Wednesday morning, bringing an...
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
Jed Ganzer, Democratic Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. I’m a public high school teacher. Public education needs to be funded appropriately. Superintendents that I surveyed asked for at least a 3% increase each year or at the rate of inflation. Our schools have been underfunded the last twelve years. Citizens are asking for more school funding as evidenced by the residents of Clinton and North Scott school districts passing school bond referendums recently. Inadequate funding may cause rural schools to consider consolidation. Is Calamus-Wheatland ready to consolidate again? The starting salary for a teacher at Maquoketa is $34,000 a year. Custom Pak starts employees at an approximate annual wage of $36,000 a year. Due to low starting salaries, Maquoketa School District was unable to fill all teaching positions. Does Maquoketa want more students online? Public tax dollars should stay with public schools. Private schools don’t have to play by the same rules. They do not have to accept all students, public schools have to accept all students. Public schools do not need any more money drained from their budget. Please vote in November.
State auditor critiques Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity
(The Center Square) – The Arizona Auditor General's Office feels as though the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Office could be run more efficiently. Arizona Auditor General Linda Perry compiled a performance audit and sunset review of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and released it to the public last week. In it, the office outlines key recommendations for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and both sides agree that these changes should be made.
Youngkin's Virginia energy plan gets mixed reaction from lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources. The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers. Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who...
