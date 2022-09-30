ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KPVI Newschannel 6

These 10 California donors gave over $56.3 million

In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho debates: Arkoosh, Labrador clash in fiery debate for attorney general

BOISE — The two rivals to be the next Idaho attorney general clashed in a live, televised debate Monday night, on issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing the attorney general’s office. Republican Raúl Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman and state legislator,...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada candidates for governor debate education, abortion, and the economy

(The Center Square) – During Nevada's gubernatorial debate, Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican opponent Joe Lombardo sparred over education, the economy, and abortion. On education, Sisolak rejected the idea of bringing school choice to Nevada but supported a raise for teachers. "We cannot afford to have school...
NEVADA STATE
State
California State
Local
California Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stitt signs bill preventing gender-transition treatments for minors at OU medical facilities

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed legislation that will prevent minors from receiving certain gender transition treatments from University of Oklahoma medical facilities. Senate Bill 3xx, passed during last week's special legislative session, threatened to withhold $108.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, including nearly $40 million for children's behavioral health, unless the procedures were stopped. The procedures included "top" surgery and hormone treatments to delay puberty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws

Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question

JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency

Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
MISSOURI STATE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KPVI Newschannel 6

Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws

(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois' biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images of...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a “fundamental right to organize...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023

(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
WASHINGTON STATE
#Solitary Confinement#Prison#Vetoes#Private Prisons#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Cdcr
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio lawmaker wants to double paid family leave for state employees

(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio. "My hope is...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

$6 million headed to Iowa schools for mental health support

DES MOINES — Iowa will receive about $6 million in federal grant dollars to help schools address student well-being. The U.S. Department of Education last week announced awards to states and territories totaling nearly $1 billion through the bipartisan gun violence bill signed by President Joe Biden in June in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jed Ganzer, Democratic Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35

1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. I’m a public high school teacher. Public education needs to be funded appropriately. Superintendents that I surveyed asked for at least a 3% increase each year or at the rate of inflation. Our schools have been underfunded the last twelve years. Citizens are asking for more school funding as evidenced by the residents of Clinton and North Scott school districts passing school bond referendums recently. Inadequate funding may cause rural schools to consider consolidation. Is Calamus-Wheatland ready to consolidate again? The starting salary for a teacher at Maquoketa is $34,000 a year. Custom Pak starts employees at an approximate annual wage of $36,000 a year. Due to low starting salaries, Maquoketa School District was unable to fill all teaching positions. Does Maquoketa want more students online? Public tax dollars should stay with public schools. Private schools don’t have to play by the same rules. They do not have to accept all students, public schools have to accept all students. Public schools do not need any more money drained from their budget. Please vote in November.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State auditor critiques Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity

(The Center Square) – The Arizona Auditor General's Office feels as though the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Office could be run more efficiently. Arizona Auditor General Linda Perry compiled a performance audit and sunset review of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and released it to the public last week. In it, the office outlines key recommendations for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and both sides agree that these changes should be made.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Youngkin's Virginia energy plan gets mixed reaction from lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources. The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers. Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who...
VIRGINIA STATE

