KPVI Newschannel 6
Chris Cournoyer, Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. As a former School Board member and mother of 4 children, it is extremely important to me that we continue to make education a top priority in Iowa. Currently just over 56% of our total state budget is spent on education.
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene over seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight with the Justice Department over classified documents seized from his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into his handling of government records.
SENATE RACE: Crapo faces 4 challengers
BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term. If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator...
Jed Ganzer, Democratic Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. I’m a public high school teacher. Public education needs to be funded appropriately. Superintendents that I surveyed asked for at least a 3% increase each year or at the rate of inflation. Our schools have been underfunded the last twelve years. Citizens are asking for more school funding as evidenced by the residents of Clinton and North Scott school districts passing school bond referendums recently. Inadequate funding may cause rural schools to consider consolidation. Is Calamus-Wheatland ready to consolidate again? The starting salary for a teacher at Maquoketa is $34,000 a year. Custom Pak starts employees at an approximate annual wage of $36,000 a year. Due to low starting salaries, Maquoketa School District was unable to fill all teaching positions. Does Maquoketa want more students online? Public tax dollars should stay with public schools. Private schools don’t have to play by the same rules. They do not have to accept all students, public schools have to accept all students. Public schools do not need any more money drained from their budget. Please vote in November.
Trump in Arizona to push for Lake, Masters
(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump plans to visit Arizona for the second time in three months. Trump, who lost Arizona’s electoral votes in his re-election bid, plans to headline a rally on Sunday, Oct. 9, at Legacy Sports Park in Mesa. In Trump’s announcement, he said the rally will be in support of “Kari Lake, Republican Nominee for Governor of Arizona and Blake Masters, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona, and the entire Arizona Trump Ticket.”
Missouri legislators approve $40 million agriculture bill
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday received the second and final bill he requested when calling a special legislative session in August. House Bill 3, providing $40 million in agriculture tax credits, passed 26-3 on Tuesday in the Senate. Last week, the House approved Senate Bill 3, giving approximately $1 billion back to taxpayers. It reduced the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%, possibly reaching 4.5% if tax revenues increase.
