bloomberglaw.com
Shippers Push Congress to Fix Rail Troubles After Averted Strike
Freight shippers are pressing Congress to address rail delays and service problems that slow the supply chain, in the wake of last week’s eleventh-hour deal averting a crippling national rail workers’ strike. “This agreement helps put one major problem to rest, but also highlights the work that needs...
What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved
Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
Against federal guidance, states plan to expand highways
When President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Package into law last November, many saw it as an opportunity to combat climate change. The bill could slash emissions from transportation, which is responsible for 27 percent of all U.S. climate pollution. With some $600 billion in new funding for the sector, the Biden administration encouraged state leaders to build out public transit systems and expand “non-motorized” transportation infrastructure, like bike lanes. One analysis from the Georgetown Climate Center estimated that these actions could reduce transportation emissions by 14 million tons per year by 2032 — about as much as the annual emissions from 4.5 million passenger vehicles.
Amtrak says full rail service restored
Amtrak says it has fully restored rail service after it canceled some trains fearing the effects of a looming freight rail worker strike that was averted.
GW Hatchet
Column: Lack of federal representation imperils D.C.’s support for migrants
Whether in Martha’s Vineyard or D.C., cities and towns across the country have struggled to respond to an influx of migrants that Republican governors have sent as part of a foolish, cruel and inhumane attempt to protest President Joe Biden’s border control policy this summer. The United States has received record numbers of migrants in recent months, and busing these human beings to cities that were ill-prepared to handle such an influx has worsened their living situations. But unlike other cities, the structure of the District and its relationship to the federal government is making it harder to provide food, water, housing and legal aid to the thousands of people who have found themselves in a city that they may not have intended to enter.
A Railroad Megamerger Could Be A Boon To Canada’s Dirty Oil Industry
Rail is never oil producers’ first choice, but a new transcontinental line could become the most attractive backup option when pipelines fail.
Proposed $2.5 billion for wildfire victims is almost triple the last time feds lit NM on fire
The $2.5 billion included in the new congressional spending plan greatly exceeds the amount Congress awarded the last time the federal government accidentally let a prescribed burn escape in New Mexico, according to a Source New Mexico review. Despite the high number, some state lawmakers are worried about the federal...
Gizmodo
Rights Groups Say Pentagon Buys Way Around Fourth Amendment
Twenty-two civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Demand Progress, and Electronic Frontier Foundation have signed a letter accusing the Pentagon and the executive branch at large of exploiting a legal loophole to surveil Americans absent congressional oversight or approval from the courts. The Fourth Amendment generally prohibits...
Jalopnik
Amazon Hires Some of the Most Dangerous Trucking Contractors in the U.S.: Report
When Amazon isn’t torturing employees or being complicit in people being detained and repatriated by Homeland Security, it’s helping make our deadly roads become even less safe. A new deep dive from the Wall Street Journal details a disturbing trend among the trucking contractors Amazon hires to haul...
TechCrunch
House Democrats debut new bill to limit US police use of facial recognition
Dubbed the Facial Recognition Act, the bill would compel law enforcement to obtain a judge-authorized warrant before using facial recognition. By adding the warrant requirement, law enforcement would first have to show a court it has probable cause that a person has committed a serious crime, rather than allowing largely unrestricted use of facial recognition under the existing legal regime.
Feds announce agreement with ARCO over Anaconda smelter cleanup
The Atlantic Richfield Company, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Environmental Protection Agency have reached an agreement to govern cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site, which accumulated pollution associated with copper mining and smelting from the 1880s until the smelter’s close in 1980. Milling and smelting activities...
marketplace.org
Delayed relief shipments to Puerto Rico rekindle debate over a century-old shipping law
Puerto Rico is still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. Earlier this week, hundreds of thousands of homes on the island were still without power, while a tanker full of diesel fuel sat idling off the coast, unable to dock because of a century-old law known as the Jones Act. It requires ships carrying goods between U.S. ports to be U.S. ships.
dallasexpress.com
REAL ID Deadline Approaching: What to Know
With appointments to obtain or renew a state ID or driver’s license being booked weeks, and sometimes months, in advance, it is essential to prepare for the looming deadline to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, everyone will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license...
