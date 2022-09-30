Whether in Martha’s Vineyard or D.C., cities and towns across the country have struggled to respond to an influx of migrants that Republican governors have sent as part of a foolish, cruel and inhumane attempt to protest President Joe Biden’s border control policy this summer. The United States has received record numbers of migrants in recent months, and busing these human beings to cities that were ill-prepared to handle such an influx has worsened their living situations. But unlike other cities, the structure of the District and its relationship to the federal government is making it harder to provide food, water, housing and legal aid to the thousands of people who have found themselves in a city that they may not have intended to enter.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO