Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

City, RMU celebrate Public Power Week

ROCHELLE — Oct. 2-8 is celebrated nationally as Public Power Week, honoring publicly-owned electric utilities such as Rochelle Municipal Utilities, which is owned and operated by the City of Rochelle. At last week’s city council meeting, Mayor John Bearrows read a proclamation for the week locally in an effort...
ROCHELLE, IL
starvedrock.media

La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme

It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
PERU, IL
WCIA

Illinois opens first cannabis ‘craft grow’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting in Rockford Monday for “Star Buds,” the state’s first cannabis craft grow. The event took place at its location on Forest View Road, just east of Alpine Road. Star Buds is the first of over 340 licenses given out in the last […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Lions Candy Day is Oct. 8

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lions Club will be conducting their annual Candy Day fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Lions will be at Walmart, Ace Hardware and in downtown Rochelle from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. soliciting donations in return for a roll of mints. All funds collected are utilized to provide vision and hearing service to those in need within the greater Rochelle area. We thank you in advance for supporting our efforts. Donations may be sent to Rochelle Lions Club, Box 283, Rochelle Il 61068.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Golf: Metzger, Wanner compete at IHSA 2A Sterling Sectional

STERLING — Freshman Ian Metzger and senior David Wanner represented the Rochelle Hub varsity golf team at the IHSA 2A Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Course on Monday. Metzger carded an 89 to tie for 60th out of 112 athletes in the sectional meet. The freshman fired a...
ROCHELLE, IL
aclu-il.org

Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois

Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

County hosting electronics recycling, paper shredding and food drive event Oct. 15

OREGON — The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will be hosting a residential electronics recycling and paper shredding event as well as a food drive on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the County Annex Building located at 909 Pines Road in Oregon. This event is for Ogle County residents only, no business or institutional electronics or documents accepted.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show

When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
CORTLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Cross Country: Rochelle duo medals at Freeport Invitational

FREEPORT — Junior Luis Hernandez and senior Yuelma Ortiz earned medals to lead the Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub varsity cross country teams at the Freeport Invitational on Saturday. The Hubs finished eighth out of 13 schools with 213 points, while the Lady Hubs took seventh out of eight schools with 188 points. Rochelle will race at Oregon on Wednesday.
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Cross Country: Rochelle harriers compete at Rock River Run

STERLING — The Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub cross country teams raced at the Rock River Run on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Hubs placed 17th out of 22 teams in the varsity race, while the Lady Hubs competed on an individual basis in both the varsity and fresh-soph races.
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Soccer: Hubs take third in Interstate 8 tournament

SYCAMORE — The Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team defeated LaSalle-Peru 4-2 on Saturday to secure a third-place finish in the Interstate 8 Conference tournament. Junior forward Diego Salazar scored two goals to lead the Rochelle offense, while freshman midfielder Heilly Zepeda and sophomore forward Alberto Casillas each added one goal. Senior midfielder Jared Montano totaled two assists and sophomore forward Fernando Diaz had one assist in the win.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

About $3,800 stolen from Oswego business

The Oswego Police Department says about $3,800 was stolen from a business located in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle. The theft was reported on Friday. A news release from the police department says a check was stolen and altered resulting in a financial loss for the company. Police say the business will be reimbursed by a financial institution and declined to have the incident further investigated. A report was written for documentation only.
OSWEGO, IL

