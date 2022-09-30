Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
City, RMU celebrate Public Power Week
ROCHELLE — Oct. 2-8 is celebrated nationally as Public Power Week, honoring publicly-owned electric utilities such as Rochelle Municipal Utilities, which is owned and operated by the City of Rochelle. At last week’s city council meeting, Mayor John Bearrows read a proclamation for the week locally in an effort...
WIFR
Nurses express anger at no-show board members, lose out on increased wages
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rage, shock and defeat are how some Stephenson County nurses describe their feelings Monday night, after they say board members cheated them out of a raise. “What’s gonna happen to us,” said a Stephenson Nurse Center nurse. It was a Stephenson County board meeting...
starvedrock.media
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme
It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
Illinois opens first cannabis ‘craft grow’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a ribbon cutting in Rockford Monday for “Star Buds,” the state’s first cannabis craft grow. The event took place at its location on Forest View Road, just east of Alpine Road. Star Buds is the first of over 340 licenses given out in the last […]
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
300 jobs at new Rockford Amazon facility still not posted on company site
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The fate of Amazon’s newly built delivery station in Rockford is in question as the approximately 300 jobs expected at the facility still haven’t been posted. Amazon’s hiring website, as of Oct. 2, lists openings at the fulfillment center at 4650 Shepherd Trail and the air hub at the Chicago Rockford International […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Lions Candy Day is Oct. 8
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lions Club will be conducting their annual Candy Day fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Lions will be at Walmart, Ace Hardware and in downtown Rochelle from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. soliciting donations in return for a roll of mints. All funds collected are utilized to provide vision and hearing service to those in need within the greater Rochelle area. We thank you in advance for supporting our efforts. Donations may be sent to Rochelle Lions Club, Box 283, Rochelle Il 61068.
Rochelle News-Leader
Golf: Metzger, Wanner compete at IHSA 2A Sterling Sectional
STERLING — Freshman Ian Metzger and senior David Wanner represented the Rochelle Hub varsity golf team at the IHSA 2A Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Course on Monday. Metzger carded an 89 to tie for 60th out of 112 athletes in the sectional meet. The freshman fired a...
aclu-il.org
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
Rochelle News-Leader
County hosting electronics recycling, paper shredding and food drive event Oct. 15
OREGON — The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will be hosting a residential electronics recycling and paper shredding event as well as a food drive on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the County Annex Building located at 909 Pines Road in Oregon. This event is for Ogle County residents only, no business or institutional electronics or documents accepted.
Illinois Family Wins Halloween With Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Light Show
When it comes to things I love doing most in life, decorating my home for holidays is always high on the list. I have a ridiculous amount of holiday storage totes, and if you don't feel like you're in the North Pole when you step into my home at Christmas I will not be happy. The one decorating aspect I haven't tried yet though is an outdoor, synchronized light show.
Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Cross Country: Rochelle duo medals at Freeport Invitational
FREEPORT — Junior Luis Hernandez and senior Yuelma Ortiz earned medals to lead the Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub varsity cross country teams at the Freeport Invitational on Saturday. The Hubs finished eighth out of 13 schools with 213 points, while the Lady Hubs took seventh out of eight schools with 188 points. Rochelle will race at Oregon on Wednesday.
Rochelle News-Leader
Cross Country: Rochelle harriers compete at Rock River Run
STERLING — The Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub cross country teams raced at the Rock River Run on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Hubs placed 17th out of 22 teams in the varsity race, while the Lady Hubs competed on an individual basis in both the varsity and fresh-soph races.
WIFR
Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Hubs take third in Interstate 8 tournament
SYCAMORE — The Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team defeated LaSalle-Peru 4-2 on Saturday to secure a third-place finish in the Interstate 8 Conference tournament. Junior forward Diego Salazar scored two goals to lead the Rochelle offense, while freshman midfielder Heilly Zepeda and sophomore forward Alberto Casillas each added one goal. Senior midfielder Jared Montano totaled two assists and sophomore forward Fernando Diaz had one assist in the win.
Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Will 400 inmates leave Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 1? It depends on this key interpretation of the law
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley raised issue with the Pretrial Fairness Act last month, saying in an op-ed that the end of cash bail would lead to the release of as many as 400 inmates from the Winnebago County Jail when the law takes effect Jan. 1.
WSPY NEWS
About $3,800 stolen from Oswego business
The Oswego Police Department says about $3,800 was stolen from a business located in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle. The theft was reported on Friday. A news release from the police department says a check was stolen and altered resulting in a financial loss for the company. Police say the business will be reimbursed by a financial institution and declined to have the incident further investigated. A report was written for documentation only.
