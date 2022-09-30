Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Hubs take third in Interstate 8 tournament
SYCAMORE — The Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team defeated LaSalle-Peru 4-2 on Saturday to secure a third-place finish in the Interstate 8 Conference tournament. Junior forward Diego Salazar scored two goals to lead the Rochelle offense, while freshman midfielder Heilly Zepeda and sophomore forward Alberto Casillas each added one goal. Senior midfielder Jared Montano totaled two assists and sophomore forward Fernando Diaz had one assist in the win.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Fresh-Soph Hubs dominate Marengo
MARENGO — The Rochelle Hub fresh-soph football team crushed Marengo on Friday, shutting out the Indians 50-0 to remain undefeated at 6-0 on the season. Sophomore quarterback Carson Lewis threw a 65-yard touchdown passes to sophomores Ethan Goodwin and Elijah Harley, who each ran for 5-yard touchdowns while Harley added an interception on defense.
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Kings wins 2022 Meridian Conference Championship
STEWARD — Steward School hosted the 2022 Meridian Conference Volleyball Championship tournament this past week. The Kings Comets won the title match to take home the annual conference tournament crown. The Kings team includes Halle Sachs, Ashli Cacique, Isabella Millimen, Ty Horn, Colton Hopp, Kylie Maples, Kenna Beck, Mackenzie...
Roscoe’s Austin Nason makes it back-to-back NSTC championships at Rockford Speedway
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The biggest weekend of racing this year wrapped up at the Rockford Speedway Sunday, the National Short Track Championships and the biggest winner was a local man Roscoe’s Austin Nason. More than 20 racers started the Big 8 Series Limited Late Model main event. It was an 188 lap endurance race. There […]
Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
WSPY NEWS
Major crash closes Route 71 Monday afternoon
Route 71 is again open after what the Kendall County Sheriff's Office says was a major crash Monday afternoon. It happened in the area of Route 71 and E. Highpoint Road just west of Yorkville. The crash resulted in a closure of Route 71 between E. Highpoint and Pavilion roads. The road was cleared and reopened later on.
nrgmediadixon.com
Fatal Crash at Intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road
On Saturday October First at approximately 3:03 pm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road for a crash involving two vehicles. Investigating Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford, driven by Dane Moorman, 27, of Arlington Illinois, was northbound on La...
Planes land at Cottonwood Airport for fall ‘Fly-In’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Private pilots from all over the Midwest flew their planes into Cottonwood Airport in Rockford Saturday for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fall Fly-In event. “We had real load of planes come in today,” said Bruce Jacobsen, secretary of EAA Chapter 22 in Rockford. One of the 30 planes on hand was a […]
starvedrock.media
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme
It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
starvedrock.media
Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision
A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 30-Oct. 3
OREGON — On Sept. 30 at approximately 11 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5,000 block of South Woodlawn Road. After investigation, deputies arrested Jeremy Simmons, 36, of Creston for driving while license revoked, suspended registration and no insurance. Simmons’ vehicle was towed from the scene and he was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he will held in lieu of bond.
WIFR
Dixon High School shooter gets 60 years
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Matthew Milby Jr. gets 60 years in prison for the 2018 shooting at a Dixon High School graduation practice. Judge John Redington handed down the sentence just two hours into the hearing at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon. Milby Jr. received 30 years for...
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 10-50 With Injuries, In Loves Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nrgmediadixon.com
Undaunted by County Rejection, Kreider Goes Before Dixon Council About Donation for Possible Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course
Despite the setback of the Lee County Board declining to donate to Kreider Services not once, but twice, John Stauter of Kreider Services came before the Dixon City Council Monday night. The project he spoke of is the planned purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. Stauter spoke to...
nrgmediadixon.com
Motorcycle Crash on Moline Road Ends in Tragedy
On Saturday October 1, at approximately 2:42pm Whiteside County Deputies responded to a one vehicle traffic crash involving a motorcycle in the area of 24163 Moline Road , in rural Sterling. Upon investigation and speaking with witnesses, a single motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Moline Road, when the motorcycle drifted...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
