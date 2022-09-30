Read full article on original website
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
The Plant Pub opens
People started to arrive at the Plant Pub, a beer- and wine-licensed houseplant shop, for its grand opening at a little before 9 a.m. on Saturday. As customers entered, they where greeted by many plants along the walls, donuts and drinks. The first 10 guests were given succulents to take home.
BBC
Middlesbrough school meals: Call for return of pizza and chips
Changes to a town's school meals menu have prompted outrage from parents. New options in schools across Middlesbrough include stir fry, katsu curry and vegetable lasagne but parents are calling for a return to chicken nuggets, pizza and chips. They complain there is a lack of choice and portion sizes...
Recycled Crafts
FREE Fall Leaves Cut File
You can use this pretty cluster of Fall Leaves on your next scrapbook layout, greeting card or planner page. This cut file is FREE to download from Pretty Little Studio to use with your electronic die cutting machine. Ashley from their design team used the file several times on her fun Fall Layout, backing the open cut leaves with pattern paper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Subway Is Hosting Free Catered Lunch for Teachers in October
We’ve banged this drum many times. Though, we aren’t likely to stop. Teachers are under-appreciated. They get caught up in political battles that undermine the hard work they do throughout the year, even as many have been forced to buy their own school supplies, put in extra hours at home, and endure politicians throwing a blanket over the many thousands of teachers across the country.
Meal A Day Menu for October 3-7
Meal-A-Day Menu for October 3 – 7 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m. You...
