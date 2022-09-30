Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
W.Va. PSC staff recommends PSC force Frontier to address outages, customer complaints
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The staff of the West Virginia Public Service Commission has recommended the agency compel Frontier Communications to come up with an action plan to address statewide extended outages and an increased number of customer complaints. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told Eyewitness News on...
wchstv.com
'Help is on the way to Paint Creek,' commissioner says as public water project continues
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — While residents in Paint Creek have dealt with lots of headaches since their well water was affected by a chemical spill on the West Virginia Turnpike more than month ago, work is progressing on a project that will provide public water. “Help is on...
wchstv.com
Park officials: Man drowned during Gauley River rafting trip
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Ohio man drowned Monday during a commercial rafting trip on the Gauley River, a spokesperson for the National Park Service said. The 46-year-old man was rafting a Class IV rapid on the Lower Gauley River called the "Stairsteps" when the incident occurred, the spokesperson said.
wchstv.com
Donations accepted in Campbells Creek as August flood left 24 families without heat
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At Billy Fernatt’s house along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County, the flood damage from Aug.15 is expensive. The worst and most expensive of it, however, is not the most obvious. “We’re working on that and we’re working on that," he says as he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Officials: Man's body recovered from Greenbrier River on Tuesday
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was recovered from the Greenbrier River on Tuesday, emergency officials said. Officials said the man's body was recovered from the river in the Nallen area of Greenbrier County just before 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews said they received reports that...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County, dispatchers say
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lincoln County dispatchers said crews responded Monday afternoon to a structure fire. The fire was reported about 2 p.m. on Little Coal River Road and was fully involved when crews arrived. No reports of injuries at this time. This story will be updated as...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County provides list of available tutors who can help students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County students who need a little extra academic help can receive some from the school system’s tutors. The school system’s website lists the tutors who can provide guidance in a number of subjects, including mathematics, reading, science, art/music and foreign languages.
wchstv.com
New Kanawha County magistrate appointed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new magistrate has been appointed in Kanawha County following the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Leslie Grace to fill the remainder of Sisson's position on Monday. Grace is a sergeant at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Hurricane announces skate park after email suggestion from local kid
HURRICANE W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Hurricane announced a new skate park will open in the next couple of months. It all started when Nate Giertz, a local kid, sent an email to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards. Giertz told Edwards that his family travels to different skate parks...
wchstv.com
Children's activities to be featured at First Responder Appreciation and Safety Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Free hayrides, face painting and a helicopter landing are among the scheduled activities families can enjoy at the upcoming Lowe’s First Responder Appreciation and Safety Fair in Charleston. The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lowe’s Home...
wchstv.com
Records: Man with suspended license leads police on chase in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with prior convictions of driving on a suspended license was charged again Monday after leading police on a chase in Kanawha County, court records said. Justin T. Hutchinson, 29, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, is charged with third offense driving on a suspended/revoked...
wchstv.com
Three inmate overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A spokesperson for the South Central Regional Jail said they are investigating after several inmates overdosed Monday evening. Jail authorities said three people overdosed and had to be revived with Narcan. Eyewitness News was told all three inmates are okay. This story will be updated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Missing man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Brian Carter, 37, was last seen Sept. 30 at his home on Lude Road driving a white Hyundai Tucson (license plate 3RW278), according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Remains found match description of missing Fayette County man
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — The remains of a man who was reported missing in Fayette County last week were believed to have been found Sunday night, the sheriff's office said. Remains matching the description of Patrick Baker, 33, of Oak Hill were found while deputies were following up on a tip over the weekend, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
wchstv.com
First frost may be in store this weekend
The remnants of Hurricane Ian made for a soggy and unusually cool start to October this past weekend. Most locations east of the Ohio River picked up close to 1" of rain or more. However, a zone from Webster County to Raleigh County saw upwards of 3-4.5" of rain. Fortunately it had been dry enough to preclude any flood problems.
wchstv.com
Clendenin man reported missing has been found, Kanawha deputies say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:57 a.m. 10/4/22. Kanawha County deputies said a man who had been reported missing has been found and is safe. John Gatten Jr., 34, of Clendenin has been located, deputies said Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY. Deputies are asking for help to find a Kanawha County...
wchstv.com
Final major defendant sentenced in large drug trafficking ring that targeted Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said the final major defendant in an investigation that dismantled a large volume drug trafficking operation, primarily in the Charleston, Rand and St. Albans areas, has been sentenced. Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes was sentenced Monday to 11 years and eight...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County deputies seek public's help finding teenager reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Caleb Bandy was last seen about 2 p.m. Monday walking near Clotine Drive and Fairview Drive in St. Albans, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
wchstv.com
Toy donation numbers decline, Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department seeks assistance
CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful for parents, especially financially. However, the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department is working to make sure Santa drops off gifts for kids across the region. "We’re not always just fighting fires,...
Comments / 0