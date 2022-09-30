ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Park officials: Man drowned during Gauley River rafting trip

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Ohio man drowned Monday during a commercial rafting trip on the Gauley River, a spokesperson for the National Park Service said. The 46-year-old man was rafting a Class IV rapid on the Lower Gauley River called the "Stairsteps" when the incident occurred, the spokesperson said.
Officials: Man's body recovered from Greenbrier River on Tuesday

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was recovered from the Greenbrier River on Tuesday, emergency officials said. Officials said the man's body was recovered from the river in the Nallen area of Greenbrier County just before 12:30 p.m. Emergency crews said they received reports that...
Kanawha County provides list of available tutors who can help students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County students who need a little extra academic help can receive some from the school system’s tutors. The school system’s website lists the tutors who can provide guidance in a number of subjects, including mathematics, reading, science, art/music and foreign languages.
New Kanawha County magistrate appointed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new magistrate has been appointed in Kanawha County following the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Leslie Grace to fill the remainder of Sisson's position on Monday. Grace is a sergeant at...
Three inmate overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A spokesperson for the South Central Regional Jail said they are investigating after several inmates overdosed Monday evening. Jail authorities said three people overdosed and had to be revived with Narcan. Eyewitness News was told all three inmates are okay. This story will be updated...
Missing man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Brian Carter, 37, was last seen Sept. 30 at his home on Lude Road driving a white Hyundai Tucson (license plate 3RW278), according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff: Remains found match description of missing Fayette County man

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — The remains of a man who was reported missing in Fayette County last week were believed to have been found Sunday night, the sheriff's office said. Remains matching the description of Patrick Baker, 33, of Oak Hill were found while deputies were following up on a tip over the weekend, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
First frost may be in store this weekend

The remnants of Hurricane Ian made for a soggy and unusually cool start to October this past weekend. Most locations east of the Ohio River picked up close to 1" of rain or more. However, a zone from Webster County to Raleigh County saw upwards of 3-4.5" of rain. Fortunately it had been dry enough to preclude any flood problems.
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
