Energy Industry

The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result

VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Woman in charge of bogus 'referendum' on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine is killed alongside her husband in one of two 'double-executions' targeting Putin cronies

The woman in charge of Putin's 'bogus referendum' which would see citizens in occupied Ukraine vote on whether to join the Russian Federation was killed today in an evident sabotage attack. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in Berdyansk in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and had been preparing to implement...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
WORLD
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
POLITICS

