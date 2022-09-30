Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result
VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns
China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Russian Army at 'Breaking Point' After Putin's Lyman Defeat: Lt. General
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster said Sunday that Russia's army may be at the edge of "collapse" after it faced defeat in Lyman—the previously occupied Ukrainian city where Russian forces retreated on Saturday. The loss in Lyman, which was used as a transportation hub amid Russia's invasion,...
Woman in charge of bogus 'referendum' on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine is killed alongside her husband in one of two 'double-executions' targeting Putin cronies
The woman in charge of Putin's 'bogus referendum' which would see citizens in occupied Ukraine vote on whether to join the Russian Federation was killed today in an evident sabotage attack. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in Berdyansk in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and had been preparing to implement...
Daily Beast
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Putin Has Left the World No Other Option But Regime Change
His demented Kremlin speech Friday, during a ceremony in which he feebly asserted Russia was annexing portions of Ukraine, made the strongest case for the necessity of regime change in Moscow that any world leader has yet to make. But it has been clear the Russian dictator must be removed...
Ukraine Situation Report: ‘Army’ Larger Than Russia’s Invasion Force Likely Fled Mobilization
Russia’s plan to call-up 300,000 draftees managed to mobilize an army of citizens to flee the country. More Russians have likely fled their country in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization plans than made up the entire force massed to invade Ukraine seven months ago, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia
MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorising the Russian government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
Russia says Nord Stream leaks occurred in zone controlled by U.S. intelligence
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies.
A movie theater gave fleeing Russians somewhere to sleep after Putin announced a military mobilization in his war against Ukraine
A movie theater in the Kazakhstan city of Uralsk opened its doors to fleeing Russians. Many Russian men are trying to flee the country after Putin announced a military mobilization. Theater management said they see many on the streets "who are looking for an overnight stay." A movie theater in...
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'
MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
'Irregular presence' of nuclear-capable Russian bombers detected near Finland
An Israeli intelligence firm has detected an "irregular presence" of nuclear-capable Russian strategic bombers near Finland.
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Sweden and Denmark: Pipeline leaks caused by "several hundred kilos" of explosives
The force that caused leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines "probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," according to a letter to the United Nations Friday. Driving the news: Denmark and Sweden provided the estimate in a new letter laying out how the leaks have disrupted sea...
Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
