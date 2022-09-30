ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: 125 MPH Tornado Hit Senior Community, 90 MPH Tornado Hit Wellington

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

The National Weather Service has given more details about a tornado that ripped through a senior community in Palm Beach County.

It happened while Hurricane Ian was on its way to Florida. The EF-2 with winds peaking at 125 miles per hour tore the roof off of one building and a quarter of a larger roof off another building at Kings Point in Delray Beach.

Several palm trees were snapped with one crashing into a second story apartment and cars were flipped over during Tuesday night's tornado. Dozens of units have been condemned and that number is expected to grow. At least two people were injured.

The same night, a 90 mile per hour EF-1 tornado damaged roofs in one Wellington neighborhood and damaged a barn in a community to the west, allowing horses to run wild.

