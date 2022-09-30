DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005176/en/ Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)

