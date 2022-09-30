ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012

Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
The Associated Press

Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005176/en/ Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)
Engadget

Faye trip protection makes getting travel insurance simple and fast

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Earlier this year, Airbnb announced it was getting into . Considering the company aims to give customers a place to stay virtually anywhere in the world, hedging bets and recommending you prepare for the worst might make you think twice before booking.
prestigeonline.com

What You Need to Know Before Travelling to Hong Kong From Now

What You Need to Know Before Travelling to Hong Kong From Now. Hong Kong has finally lifted the requirement for mandatory hotel quarantine for all visitors. If you’re planning a trip there soon, there are still a few things to keep in mind. Read on for our guide to travelling to Hong Kong from 26 September.
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Tips On Visiting All 5 Cinque Terre Towns [Itinerary Included]

I was so excited to get to Cinque Terre, Italy. It had been on my bucket list for a long time and I couldn’t wait to get out and explore these gorgeous Cinque Terre towns. Below we share our 2 night itinerary and tips on visiting. I watched the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Hong Kong’s livi Bank Introduces App-based Travel Now Insurance Plan

Livi bank, Hong Kong’s lifestyle-driven virtual bank, is launching Travel Now, a simple and easy-to-apply travel insurance plan “to meet the needs of its Hong Kong customers as they decide to travel amid the relaxation of COVID-19 quarantine rules.”. This is livi’s first general insurance offering “as it...
The Independent

Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands

“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
