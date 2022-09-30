Read full article on original website
An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight
There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size. The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic has been found. And the United States has been bracing for Hurricane Ian's onslaught.
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
‘Every Day Feels Like A Saturday For Us’: How This U.S. Couple Retired Early In Portugal
Couple Amon and Christina Browning worked full-time for the U.S. government but decided to retire early. The Brownings retired in 2019 when Amon was 39 and Christina 41. The decision to retire early came when Amon received an award at work in 2011 acknowledging him for his 10 years of service.
Fears for British tourist, 68, after he disappears while snorkelling with his wife in Bali
A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a British senior citizen who was swept out to sea while snorkelling with his wife in Bali yesterday afternoon. The 68-year-old man went missing while snorkelling with his wife in the pristine waters of the Blue Lagoon Beach resort in the Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia.
American Airlines Issues Alert for Flights Impacted in Florida, Caribbean From Ian
Travelers on American Airlines are being advised of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian happening at airports across Florida and the Caribbean, including both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. AA issued the alert for 20 airports in the region ahead of Ian's expected landfall in Florida in the...
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Orlene was lashing Mexico's Las Islas Marias early Monday as the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane season crawled toward the Mexican mainland.
In Thailand, a train cuts directly through a busy market 8 times a day — these TikTokers captured the chaotic moment on film
Laura Perruchon and François Gautier are travel content creators from France. They spent 5 months in Thailand and came across a market where a train cuts through the stalls. They captured the moment on TikTok to show how "vibrant and impressive Bangkok is." This as-told-to essay is based on...
Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005176/en/ Global Alliance on Green Economy launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Faye trip protection makes getting travel insurance simple and fast
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Earlier this year, Airbnb announced it was getting into . Considering the company aims to give customers a place to stay virtually anywhere in the world, hedging bets and recommending you prepare for the worst might make you think twice before booking.
What You Need to Know Before Travelling to Hong Kong From Now
What You Need to Know Before Travelling to Hong Kong From Now. Hong Kong has finally lifted the requirement for mandatory hotel quarantine for all visitors. If you’re planning a trip there soon, there are still a few things to keep in mind. Read on for our guide to travelling to Hong Kong from 26 September.
Tips On Visiting All 5 Cinque Terre Towns [Itinerary Included]
I was so excited to get to Cinque Terre, Italy. It had been on my bucket list for a long time and I couldn’t wait to get out and explore these gorgeous Cinque Terre towns. Below we share our 2 night itinerary and tips on visiting. I watched the...
Hong Kong’s livi Bank Introduces App-based Travel Now Insurance Plan
Livi bank, Hong Kong’s lifestyle-driven virtual bank, is launching Travel Now, a simple and easy-to-apply travel insurance plan “to meet the needs of its Hong Kong customers as they decide to travel amid the relaxation of COVID-19 quarantine rules.”. This is livi’s first general insurance offering “as it...
A newlywed couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train in northwest Africa
If you’re getting married, you may have dreamed of taking a trip to popular destinations in the warm and tropical Caribbean such as St. Barts or Turks & Caicos, or a romantic place like Paris or Tuscany, Italy. But a growingly popular idea is choosing to spend memorable moments...
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
