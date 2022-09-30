ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself. So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.
Week 4 Recap: Miles Sanders redemption, Geno Smith is cooking & giving up on the Falcons

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski on Sunday evening to recap Sunday’s NFL games from a fantasy perspective. Find out why the guys are reconsidering their position on the Atlanta Falcons, why they’re done listening to CeeDee Lamb criticism, who would be the #1 overall pick if fantasy drafts happened today and a whole lot more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year. The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total. I kicked off the week hitting...
