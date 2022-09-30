Read full article on original website
Maryland Superintendent Tightens Security For Athletic Events, Praises Student Response
Montgomery County School officials are praising the student body community after a successful transition to implementing safer practices and plans during athletic events. The change comes as an effort to promote positive and good-spirited athletic events for both spectators and students throughout the community and to decrease conflict, states Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight.
How to boost parent engagement? Modesto City Schools staff spell out successes to trustees
“It is so beautiful to get in touch with everyone,” a mother tells trustees of the help provided by parent ambassadors.
Fort Bend Star
Stafford MSD institutes new athletics policies after fights at homecoming
Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release. District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such...
Muhlenberg Weekly
Swim into the semester
The intramural swim team has made its return to Muhlenberg after a long hiatus spearheaded by two students, Noah Rones `26 and Elizabeth Abrams `26. There has not been a swim club or intramural team since 2016. “Over the summer, Noah and I connected over our shared interest in forming...
