The Independent

English universities could face fines if not enough students get jobs

Universities in England could face fines if not enough of their students get graduate-level jobs within 15 months under new measures unveiled by the higher education regulator. The Office for Students has introduced the tests for subjects they deem “low quality”. Universities could be fined if fewer than 60 per cent of graduates in that subject fail to find work, set up their own business, or continue their studies after completing their course. Fines could be up to £500,000, the regulator said. Colleges and universities could also be fined for high drop out rates. More than 11,000 students are registered...
Black Enterprise

Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community

John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
psychologytoday.com

Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching

Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
inbusinessphx.com

Ivan Royal Translates Military Leadership into Private-Sector Success

“Leadership is the process of influencing people by providing purpose, direction and motivation to accomplish the mission and improve the organization.”. For more than two decades, this official U.S. Army doctrine definition of leadership shaped Ivan Royal as he rose through the ranks of the U.S. Army. Today, they have become inextricably linked to him and his approach to leading OMEX, an Arizona-based commercial cleaning company.
